Search

Advanced search

Adam Buxton and Romesh Ranganathan in Union Chapel refugee fundraiser

11:45 18 January 2017

Comedian Romesh Ranganathan.. Picture: Matt Crossick/PA

Comedian Romesh Ranganathan.. Picture: Matt Crossick/PA

Matt Crossick/Empics Entertainment

Stand Up for the Refugee Crisis and the Habibi Project are both hoping to raise money and awareness for displaced people

Comment
The Habibi Project, Maya Yousef. Picture: Sara GinnThe Habibi Project, Maya Yousef. Picture: Sara Ginn

A new year, a new start. This is what many of us are counting on to kick ourselves into gear. But for some people, this year will be no different. The number of displaced people continues to increase and cold conditions make their suffering even greater.

Lucy Blake and Beatrice Warren, two friends from Hackney, set up Food and Warmth for Refugees at the end of 2015, having seen for themselves the hardships experienced by displaced people in camps in Europe.

The grassroots project is now raising money with laughter. Stand Up for the Refugee Crisis at the Union Chapel on January 20 stars Adam Buxton, Romesh Ranganathan, Joe Lycett and many more well-known comedians.

The pair’s first stand up event took place in January last year and raised nearly £30,000. They invested this in various projects, including a mobile kitchen serving hot meals to 1,000 refugees a day in Belgrade and a lifeboat for rescue missions in Greece.

“Over the past eighteen months, we have made a number of trips to refugee camps in Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Hungary and Greece,” says Blake. “We have been horrified by what we have seen and heard of the experiences the people in those camps have endured.

“As well as raising money, our event is about us people coming together to stand in support for, and solidarity with, refugees which we see as a positive stand.” foodandwarmth4refugees.com

The following evening the Habibi Project is presenting a celebration of diversity to raise money for Help Refugees UK and Bristol Refugee Rights. The concert on January 21 features performances by musicians and poets from around the globe, including Syria, Nepal, Ghana and the UK.

Set up by Micah Woldu, the Habibi Project aims to raise awareness for humanitarian, environmental and socioeconomic issues.

“Half of me comes from a family secure for a couple of and feels pretty confident about the future, even in these times,” says Woldu. “However, suddenly the refugee crisis made me think of the other half of my roots. This part of my ancestry has a very different story. Careers, plans for the future, property all abandoned because of an impossible, indeed deadly, political situation.”

Syrian musician Maya Youssef brings her kanun to the Union Chapel stage, with Nepalese group Namlo combine traditional sounds with a variety of musical influences. Pianist Karim Kamar and spoken word poets Emmanuel Speak and Oshanti Poets represent the UK contingent. habibiproject.com

unionchapel.org.uk

Keywords: United Kingdom Europe Bristol

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Hackney Gazette visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Hackney Gazette staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Hackney Gazette account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Hackney Entertainment Stories

Jackie, review: ‘Portman’s portrayal of fragility is spot on’

12:00 Michael Joyce
Natalie Portman as Jackie Kennedy in Jackie. Picture Entertainment One

This is Jackie before the O, and right after the FK; America’s premier first lady in mourning, at a loss, cast adrift, trying to hastily erect a myth around her late husband

Adam Buxton and Romesh Ranganathan in Union Chapel refugee fundraiser

11:45 Zoe Paskett
Comedian Romesh Ranganathan.. Picture: Matt Crossick/PA

Stand Up for the Refugee Crisis and the Habibi Project are both hoping to raise money and awareness for displaced people

Raising Martha, Park Theatre, review: ‘Revolves around Tom Bennett and Joey Fry’s rapport’

Yesterday, 17:00 Zoe Paskett
Joel Fry and Tom Bennet in Raising Martha at the Park Theatre. Picture: Darren Bell

David Spicer’s new dark comedy has sex, slapstick and silly behaviour performed by an outstanding cast with a collective CV spanning Game of Thrones, Harry Potter, Doctor Who and Phone Shop

Split, review: ‘Straightforwardly exploitative and trivialises mental illness’

Yesterday, 12:15 Michael Joyce
Split starring James McAvoy. Picture: Universal Pictures

A man with multiple personalities abducts three teenage girls and subjects them to a gruesome fate – they are going to be acted at beyond endurance

Tony Conigliaro to open new Untitled Bar in Dalston

Mon, 08:00 Alessandra Scotto di Santolo
Tony Conigliaro opens Untitled Bar in February

Mastermind behind 69 Colebrooke Row and Bar Termini will unveil his new venture in Kingsland Road in February

Grave robbery, drug abuse and a family frog farm

Friday, January 13, 2017 Bridget Galton
Joel Fry, Jeff Rawle and Michael Fentiman in Raising Martha. Picture: Darren Bell

Joel Fry, actor known for Plebs, WIA and You, Me and the Apocalypse, talks to Bridget Galton about Raising Martha on at the Park Theatre

An Alpine retreat that takes ‘kur’ of your New Year’s resolutions

Friday, January 13, 2017 Minty Clinch
park hotel igls

The core of the Parkhotel regime is the seven day programme, with three medical assessments, daily treatments, a diet plan, use of swimming pool, sauna and panoramic gym

An artist’s insight into First World War Italy

Friday, January 13, 2017 Zoe Paskett
William Joseph Brunell, Young Italian Woman Employed by the British Army in Italy, November 1918. Courtesy: Imperial War Museum

The Estorick Collection reopens following a five month refurbishment with new exhibition of rarely displayed artwords

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read entertainment

Tony Conigliaro to open new Untitled Bar in Dalston

Adam Buxton and Romesh Ranganathan in Union Chapel refugee fundraiser

Raising Martha, Park Theatre, review: ‘Revolves around Tom Bennett and Joey Fry’s rapport’

Split, review: ‘Straightforwardly exploitative and trivialises mental illness’

Photo gallery: Sixty years of London through a Hackney lens

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now