Search

Advanced search

Dante’s Inferno inspired artworks lead viewers into The Dark Wood

13:00 12 January 2017

Johnny Hoglund - The Dark Wood, Transition Gallery

Johnny Hoglund - The Dark Wood, Transition Gallery

Archant

The new exhibition at Transition Gallery brings together 5 artists to explore the idea of The Dark Wood

Comment

“Midway upon the journey of our life, I found myself within a forest dark, for the straight forward pathway had been lost,” wrote Dante in the first Canto of his Inferno.

It is this phrase that inspired Henry Hussey to curate new exhibition The Dark Wood, drawing on the sense of exile and loss to bring together a group of artists who have all inhabited this space in their work.

The exhibition’s five artists – Amelia Barratt, Sara Berman, Laura Davis, Johnny Höglund and Dean Melbourne – are confronting fears, both creative and personal, offering work that warps and protects simultaneously.

Johnny Höglund’s work is informed by a period of illness, his constrained human forms are like barriers to the viewer.

Amelia Barratt explores everyday preoccupations in acute detail. She navigates her existence through raw sketches and projections of inner turmoil.

Sara Berman’s works depict the body in a domestic setting with obscured faces, creating an uneasy feeling. Previously a fashion designer with her own successful label, she made the transition into fine art.

The Dark Wood is on display at Transition Gallery, an independent gallery opened by artist Cathy Lomax in 2012.

Opens January 14 and runs until February 4.

Transition Gallery, Unit 25a Regent Studios, 8 Andrews Road, E8 4QN. Open Friday and Saturday, transitiongallery.co.uk

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Hackney Gazette visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Hackney Gazette staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Hackney Gazette account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Hackney Entertainment Stories

Grave robbery, drug abuse and a family frog farm

Yesterday, 15:00 Bridget Galton
Joel Fry, Jeff Rawle and Michael Fentiman in Raising Martha. Picture: Darren Bell

Joel Fry, actor known for Plebs, WIA and You, Me and the Apocalypse, talks to Bridget Galton about Raising Martha on at the Park Theatre

An Alpine retreat that takes ‘kur’ of your New Year’s resolutions

Yesterday, 12:00 Minty Clinch
park hotel igls

The core of the Parkhotel regime is the seven day programme, with three medical assessments, daily treatments, a diet plan, use of swimming pool, sauna and panoramic gym

An artist’s insight into First World War Italy

Yesterday, 08:00 Zoe Paskett
William Joseph Brunell, Young Italian Woman Employed by the British Army in Italy, November 1918. Courtesy: Imperial War Museum

The Estorick Collection reopens following a five month refurbishment with new exhibition of rarely displayed artwords

Dante’s Inferno inspired artworks lead viewers into The Dark Wood

Thu, 13:00 Zoe Paskett
Johnny Hoglund - The Dark Wood, Transition Gallery

The new exhibition at Transition Gallery brings together 5 artists to explore the idea of The Dark Wood

‘We need to recognise one another’s similarities and common humanity’

Thu, 08:00 Zoe Paskett
Director Anna Jones. Picture: Lilly Campbell

ZOE PASKETT talks to the creators of a new series, My America, exploring conversations in the back of an Uber in the run up to the US election

London Art Fair prepares to open in Islington’s Business Design Centre

Wed, 17:36 Zoe Paskett
Installation made collaboratively by David Watkins and Josh Langan. Picture: ANNA LUKALA.

The 29th London Art Fair runs until January 22 with art spanning the early 20th century to present day

Art, The Old Vic, review: ‘Performed charmingly with one eye on the audience’

Wed, 15:00 Greg Wetherall
Rufus Sewell (Serge) and Tim Key (Yvan), Art at The Old Vic. Photo by Manuel Harlan

Rufus Sewell, Tim Key and Paul Ritter exude charisma in Yazmina Reza’s Laurence Olivier Award winning comedy

Tapas Revolution’s cocktails get a Spanish overhaul

Wed, 14:42 Emma Bartholomew
Omar Alibhoy at Tapas Revolution (Photo: Juan Rendon)

EMMA BARTHOLOMEW gives the thumbs up to the revamped cocktail list at Tapas Revolution in Shoreditch

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read entertainment

Tapas Revolution’s cocktails get a Spanish overhaul

Hackney band Rudimental speak about the release of debut album Home

Guys and gals are in the pink with London’s first transsexual lapdancing club

London Art Fair prepares to open in Islington’s Business Design Centre

Grave robbery, drug abuse and a family frog farm

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now