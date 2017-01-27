Search

Advanced search

From medina to mountaintop: experiencing Marrakech in winter

08:00 31 January 2017

Atlas mountains. Picture: Zoe Paskett

Atlas mountains. Picture: Zoe Paskett

Archant

Marrakech is at its best off season with mild temperatures and fewer crowds but the same great tagine, finds Zoe Paskett, who stayed at the newly refurbished Movenpick Hotel

Movenpick Hotel Mansour Eddahbi Marrakech. Photo by Alan KeohaneMovenpick Hotel Mansour Eddahbi Marrakech. Photo by Alan Keohane

I’m of the opinion that you haven’t truly experienced travel until you’ve been naked in a very hot spa with a lot of people you hardly know. In fact, this authentic hammam in Marrakech isn’t the first time that’s happened. It is the first time, however, that I have been to Marrakech.

Morocco never really struck me as a winter holiday destination. I have always reserved that part of the year for a city break close by in Europe, wrapped up cosily and visiting markets packed with various meats and cheeses.

This trip has been my first ever hot weather winter holiday and I’m converted.

The colder English months are the perfect time for a north African retreat: it’s not tanning weather, but it beats the rain and cold we’re getting at the moment.

City breaks can be stifling in the summer – if it’s heat you’re seeking, hang out by the beach in Agadir or Essaouira – but at a comfortable 20 degrees, Marrakech’s winding Medina streets and hidden palaces are at their best off season. And there’s the added bonus of avoiding crowds in the historic souk and decadent palaces.

For someone who braved the Parliament Hill lido well into October, it’s the perfect temperature to go for a dip.

The main pool at the newly opened Mövenpick Hotel Mansour Eddahbi Marrakech called to me as soon as I saw it. I say “main” because it’s one of four pools at this gigantic five star resort.

Movenpick Hotel Mansour Eddahbi Marrakech. Photo by Alan KeohaneMovenpick Hotel Mansour Eddahbi Marrakech. Photo by Alan Keohane

Following a huge redevelopment, the hotel now boasts 503 rooms and suites all with balconies, six restaurants and bars, a two floor O de Rose spa and wellbeing centre, fully equipped gym and is 15 minutes drive from the airport.

Arriving after a very early wake up and flight, the bed and its giant pillows were almost enough to make me miss lunch, though I’m glad I didn’t because the all-you-can-stuff-in buffet was full of local and international delicacies.

The hotel’s Saray and Medi Terra restaurants serve a bit of whatever you fancy from traditional dishes to high concept cooking with brilliant structural integrity demonstrated through chocolate work.

Speaking of chocolate – every day, there’s Chocolate Hour. Yes, it’s exactly what it sounds like: a table of treats that are constantly replenished until the hour is up. I plan to campaign to get this instituted at work.

It soon became clear just how much of this trip would be food related. There are some fantastic places to eat both in the centre of the city and in the suburbs.

Restaurant Albaraka on the edge of the Medina’s famous Jemaa Al Fna square is a characteristic oasis behind nondescript wooden doors, a former 17th century home to the wealthy. It’s also conveniently placed to visit any of the other hidden riads with rich and ancient histories, such as the vast Bahia Palace.

Comptoir Darna is a mixture of great food and bellydancing with candelabra hats. It serves Moroccan specialities next to dishes “from flavours elsewhere”. I’d stick to the local food and steer clear of the cocktails.

Marrakech and mountains. Picture: Alan KeohaneMarrakech and mountains. Picture: Alan Keohane

A rather bizarre evening can be had at the Lotus Club, internationally renowned for its entertainment: 5 minute bursts of dance performances over dinner. You’ll know it’s about to happen when the lights go down in the middle of a mouthful.

But absolutely nothing will beat the real thing. You haven’t had tagine until you’ve had tagine on a roof terrace in the middle of the mountains. Stewing in the conical pot for hours, it doesn’t happen to be there for the benefit of tourists; tourists happen to be there and can enjoy the benefits of true home cooking.

My favourite thing about Marrakech is the ability to travel out into the abyss. Driving through the city, you get glimpses of the Atlas Mountains in the distance, an imposing sight on the skyline.

A 4x4 tour to the peaks gives you the most outstanding views. Winding up through the hills, we stopped to enjoy some tea and bread with a local Berber family – with honey from the bees down the road, bread made at the house and the most delicious crumbly butter from the cow we met downstairs.

There are simply no words to describe the panorama from the summit. You have to see it for yourself. While you’re up there, ski hire stalls flog equipment like they’re in the souk. There are even chalets and a sign labelling the runs Le Courchevel.

The descent takes us through Imlil valley, with its Berber houses and shelves built into the hillsides. We exit through a tiny village, where handmade storytelling rugs and tagines are on sale for a fraction of the Medina prices – straight from the source.

There’s so much to explore in a lively city like Marrakech, but sometimes it’s good to escape the hustle and bustle. The quiet calm of the mountains and the tranquil atmosphere of Mövenpick Hotel are my idea of a good break.

The O de Rose spa at Movenpick Hotel Mansour Eddahbi Marrakech. Photo by Alan KeohaneThe O de Rose spa at Movenpick Hotel Mansour Eddahbi Marrakech. Photo by Alan Keohane

Rooms at the upscale Mövenpick Hotel Mansour Eddahbi Marrakech start from EUR125 per night based on two sharing, including breakfast and taxes. For reservations visit movenpick.com or call: 0800 898 317.

easyJet flies to Marrakech, from London Gatwick, Bristol and Manchester with fares from £31.99 one way, including taxes. Flights can be booked at easyJet.com.

Complete Tours offer a variety of excursions in Marrakech and the Atlas Mountains. For more information, visit complete-tours.com

Keywords: Europe

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Hackney Gazette visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Hackney Gazette staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Hackney Gazette account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Hackney Entertainment Stories

From medina to mountaintop: experiencing Marrakech in winter

08:00 Zoe Paskett
Atlas mountains. Picture: Zoe Paskett

Marrakech is at its best off season with mild temperatures and fewer crowds but the same great tagine, finds Zoe Paskett, who stayed at the newly refurbished Movenpick Hotel

Loving, film: ‘Joel Edgerton and Ruth Negga are the whole film’

Yesterday, 15:00 Michael Joyce
Loving starring Ruth Negga and Joel Edgerton. Picture: Ben Rothstein/Focus Features

Jeff Nichols’ true life story focuses on the little things in life and is as understated as its protagonists

‘Hackney has helped me to be a creative person’

Yesterday, 08:00 Lateefah Jean-Baptiste
Clarissa Henry

Bloggers, designers and filmmakers: young Hackney locals to look out for in 2017

Tschabalala Self on shifting the conversation about the black female body

Friday, January 27, 2017 Zoe Paskett
Tschablala Self. Picture: Francois Dischinger/Cultured Magazine

Tschabalala Self has just opened her first exhibition in the UK, showing work spanning her career so far.

Denial, review: ‘Spall makes a magnificent gargoyle of Irving’

Friday, January 27, 2017 Michael Joyce
Rachel Weisz as Deborah Lipstadt in Denial, filmed in JW3 main hall. Picture: Laurie Sparham / Bleecker Street

Rachel Weisz stars in this true story as Deborah Lipstadt, who took to the stand to prove that the Holocaust happened

Sing, review: ‘An entertaining crowd pleaser’

Thursday, January 26, 2017 Michael Joyce
Matthew McConaughey plays koala Buster Moon in Sing. Picture: Universal

A bunch of animated gorillas, pigs, mice, sheep, giraffes, elephants, bears and porcupines regurgitate the last five decades of popular music

Emeka Egbuonu: ‘It’s the strength of women that keeps communities together’

Thursday, January 26, 2017 Zoe Paskett
My Sister's Pain - Emeka Egbuonu

Emeka Egbuonu’s third book is a novel about sisterhood. He talks to Zoe Paskett about getting into the mindset of the women in his life

Richard III, Rosemary Branch, review: ‘Strong central character but lacks tension

Wednesday, January 25, 2017 Zoe Paskett
Elena Clements (Buckingham) & Sam Coulson (Richard). Picture: Caroline Galea

E-cigarettes, iPhones and Kendrick Lamar in Godot’s Watch’s portrayal of the king’s bloody ascent to the throne

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read entertainment

‘Hackney has helped me to be a creative person’

From medina to mountaintop: experiencing Marrakech in winter

Art, The Old Vic, review: ‘Performed charmingly with one eye on the audience’

Guys and gals are in the pink with London’s first transsexual lapdancing club

Loving, film: ‘Joel Edgerton and Ruth Negga are the whole film’

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now