Celebrate Chinese New Year with a dumpling making masterclass

10:50 20 January 2017

Chinese Laundry founders Peiran Gong and Tongtong Ren

Chinese Laundry founders Peiran Gong and Tongtong Ren

Archant

With Chinese New Year is just around the corner, Zoe Paskett rounds up a few places for you to prepare your palate

Peiran Gong and Tongtong Ren opened Chinese Laundry a little over a year ago in Upper Street, a tough place to set up shop given the volume of competition. But their restaurant quickly became a favourite, with people flocking to their all-day breakfast. Who doesn’t love an all day breakfast?

Paying tribute to their families in Northern China, the pair give diners the chance to step into their grandparents’ houses and taste the authentic food they grew up eating, with a twist.

To celebrate Chinese New Year, Peiran and Tongtong are inviting diners to a dumpling making masterclass, teaching you how to make the traditional dish with fillings such as pork and seaweed, Shitake mushroom and daikon, and prawn and okra – all washed down with a cocktail or a shot of Baijiu, a rice spirit.

To round off the evening, guests can enjoy dinner in the restaurant. The masterclass, drink and meal is £45, and can be booked by searching Chinese Laundry on eventbrite. 7pm January 24-26. 107 Upper Street, 020 7686 6847, chineselaundryroom.com

If you’re not dumpling-ed out, the other place to try is My Neighbours the Dumplings in Lower Clapton Road. With their handmade pastry, free range meat from the Rare Breed Meat Company or just as delicious vegetarian option with Shitake mushrooms, they really know what they’re doing. Then there are the chocolate dumplings with vanilla ice cream and homemade salted caramel – definitely worth breaking and remaking some New Year’s resolutions for. 165 Lower Clapton Road, 020 3327 1556, myneighboursthedumplings.com

The Sichuan in Old Street serves street food plates with generous portions, while the noodles at Xi’an Impression just off the Holloway Road hit the spot.

If you’re after something with more of a designer label, HKK in Shoreditch could fit the bill. Part of the prolific Hakkasan Group, their beautifully crafted dishes and high quality ingredients will have you begging for more – though this could also be because of the portion sizes. It’s certainly not cheap, but a worthwhile treat if you’re on the hunt for a luxury experience. 88 Worship Street, 020 3535 1888, hkklondon.com

