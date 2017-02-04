Search

Pivaz, Clapton, review: ‘A Turkish treasure trove’

15:00 04 February 2017

Pivaz in Chatsworth Road, 'a great place for a relaxed date but also for larger groups'.

Pivaz in Chatsworth Road, 'a great place for a relaxed date but also for larger groups'.

Archant

Choosing where to eat on buzzy Chatsworth Road can be difficult.

Pivaz in Chatsworth Road.

Frankly, we’re spoiled for choice and after a recent refurbishment there’s another contender to make your Clapton shortlist – the Turkish treasure trove that is Pivaz.

When we visited, roadworks directly outside the restaurant had me fearing that it might be a less than relaxing dinner.

But immediately after stepping through the door the informal yet stylish look put me at ease.

The menu was full of options which appealed to us, so we decided to share the fried calamari with creamy garlic yoghurt and pan fried king prawns in spicy tomato sauce to start.

Both arrived speedily and the freshness of the seafood was obvious and perfectly complemented by the tartness of the respective dips.

I was surprised that there were only a few wines available by the glass although I enjoyed the white which I decided on, while my guest opted for a beer.

For mains, I went for the classic et musakka – minced lamb with aubergine, courgette, potato, tomato, Bechamel sauce with melted cheddar cheese served with salad, rice and tomato sauce – while my guest went for the adana – minced lamb with herbs and spices served with rice and salad.

Our eyes lit up when the mountain of food arrived in front of us shortly afterwards – portions are very generous.

My musakka was wonderfully creamy and the adana, not something either of us had tried before, was very delicately spiced.

Service was friendly without being overly attentive - perfect in my book - and although we both opted for meat dishes, it’s worth noting that there’s a good range of veggie choices available.

I think it would be a great place for a relaxed date but also for larger groups.

Along with the Hackney restaurant, there’s also a Pivaz in Epping and one poised to open in Brentwood.

If our experience is anything to go by it’ll be very successful indeed thanks to the deliciously moreish food.

Pivaz, 34 Chatsworth Rd, E5 0LP, 020 8985 2599.

