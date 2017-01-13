Search

Tony Conigliaro to open new Untitled Bar in Dalston

08:00 16 January 2017

Mastermind behind 69 Colebrooke Row and Bar Termini will unveil his new venture in Kingsland Road in February

If you have had the pleasure to have a Negroni in 69 Colebrooke Row in Islington or a glass of chilled house Limoncello at Bar Termini in Soho, you’ll be familiar with feeling like you have just returned from Rome.

You’re in for a treat, as Tony Conigliaro, mastermind behind the Italian gems, is opening a new cocktail bar in Hackney next Month.

Inspired by Andy Warhol’s Silver Factory, Conigliaro’s new place will be home not only to a delicious new list of 12 cocktails, but also to a creative food menu, art exhibitions and design collaborations with like-minded local artists.

Conigliaro opened his first bar in Islington in 2009 and the second one in Soho in 2015. He is head of drinks consultancy company the “Drink Factory”, originally set up in Pink Floyd’s old recording studio and now based in London Fields, and has been the creative brain behind the drinks list at Heston Blumenthal’s Dinner restaurant in Melbourne, Australia.

He has released his signature bottled Classico Negroni this year and the third annual issue of his magazine Drink Factory will come out early this year.

The award-winning writer of books “Drinks” and “69 Colebrooke Row” opened the new bar Untitled in 538 Kingsland Road together with new business partner Zoe Burgess.

Expect silver-painted walls, a big sharing table for up to 20 people centre stage and a classic, refined space, the signature of Tony Conigliaro.

