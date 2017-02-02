Valentine’s Day: Lady and the Tramp and butlers in the buff

The Book Club Valentine's day. Picture: Graham Turner Archant

Whether you’re feeling romantic or distinctly the opposite, we’ve rounded up a few options for how to spend this Valentine’s Day

Some people love it, some people hate it and some people are just in it for the chocolate. Just like many overrated “holidays”, most people aren’t actually bothered by Valentine’s Day but that doesn’t stop it from being an excuse to celebrate/wallow (delete as appropriate).

Whichever camp you find yourself in this year, here are a few options of how to spend that time.

The Bloody Brunch Club is hosting a Valentine’s edition on February 11 at Haunt in Stoke Newington. With bottomless bloody marys and

a special sitting for singles, you can either drown your sorrows, get your flirt on or just have a dance to the soul and funk playlist. 11:30am to 5pm, from £19.50.

Food historian Tasha Marks will take you through 2,000 years of aphrodisiacs on the rooftop of The Queen of Hoxton to get you in the mood. A dish with Ambergris, almond, pine nut and fig balls is inspired by the Islamic sex manual The Perfumed Garden from the early 1400s. February 12 6pm, £20.

If you fancy being romanced by Channing Tatum, Below Boondocks in City Road is hosting a special themed cinema night, screening Magic Mike for a singles night complete with “buff butlers”, bottomless mac n cheese, hotdogs and popcorn. February 14 7pm, £25.

But if you’d rather spend the evening with your pet, The Book Club in Shoreditch is hosting a dog friendly screening of Lady and the Tramp, complete with checked table cloths, spaghetti and meatballs and a bottle of complementary dog wine. February 14 7pm, from £6.

Should the whole day prove to be just too much gushy romance, take a more clinical approach with Two Hearts: Dissection and Desire at the Pathology Museum of Queen Mary university. Anatomist Dr Paula Vickerton will delve into the physical heart by dissecting that of a pig and Historian Dr Sally Holloway looks back at the history of the heart as a symbol of love. February 14 6:30pm, £9.99.