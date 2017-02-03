Search

Advanced search

Fences, review: ‘Viola Davis is more than a match for Washington’

12:00 03 February 2017

Denzel Washington plays Troy Maxson and Viola Davis plays Rose Maxson in Fences. Picture:David Lee/Paramount Pictures.

Denzel Washington plays Troy Maxson and Viola Davis plays Rose Maxson in Fences. Picture:David Lee/Paramount Pictures.

© 2016 Paramount Pictures. All Rights Reserved.

Denzel Washington’s interpretation of August Wilson’s play is made magnificent by his and Viola Davis’ acting

Comment

After three decades as a major actor and movie star Denzel Washington has decided to indulge himself by directing a film record of one of his stage triumphs – his 2010 performance in a revival of August Wilson’s Fences, effectively the black American equivalent of Death of a Salesman.

His approach to filming the play is effectively to keep it as stagebound as possible. Watching the film you can see what the set was like on stage, where each acts would end and, with a little imagination, the curtain coming down between them.

Troy (Washington) works the garbage trucks in Pittsburgh with his buddy Bono (Stephen McKinley Henderson) and every Friday night after getting paid they will drink a bottle of gin in the backyard of the house that he shares with his wife Rose (Viola Davis) and he will tell stories about the past, and how he could’ve been a great baseball player if it hadn’t been for the colour bar. The marriage is strong but the relationships with his sons is strained by him projecting his own frustrations onto them.

It is, of course, a big old bunch of yakking and speechifying and in places all a bit hokey. It is all in the rhythm of the language of everyday speech but when they get to one of the big emotional showdowns and Troy starts trying to explain himself in long winded baseball metaphors you might despair of it all.

In one sense it is a long time watching very little, but as the minutes move past, as the scenes change and we pass down through the years, the little loads up a mighty cumulative power.

The acting is ultimately the thing, and Washington is, of course, magnificent, though not necessarily any more magnificent than he is playing a cop, or a bank robber or a heroic train engineer.

Opposite him, Viola Davis is more than a match for him and in their big emotional showdown she doesn’t just open up the waterworks but lets loose with the nasal snot production line too. She is very precious about her phlegm; she won’t be spraying it around in Suicide Squad, she reserves it for films of plays.

On halfmanhalfcritic.weebly.com a review of the Lego Batman Movie.

Rating: 3/5 stars

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Hackney Gazette visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Hackney Gazette staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Hackney Gazette account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Hackney Entertainment Stories

Bob Stanley on releasing a new Brexit inspired album and delving into the Jazz age

Yesterday, 16:45 Bridget Galton
Bob Stanley of Saint Etienne. Picture: Katja Ogrin

Journalist, author and one third of Saint Etienne Bob Stanley talks about researching his forthcoming book and releasing a new album inspired by Brexit

Fences, review: ‘Viola Davis is more than a match for Washington’

Yesterday, 12:00 Michael Joyce
Denzel Washington plays Troy Maxson and Viola Davis plays Rose Maxson in Fences. Picture:David Lee/Paramount Pictures.

Denzel Washington’s interpretation of August Wilson’s play is made magnificent by his and Viola Davis’ acting

Unsanctioned street art sculpture to sweep over London

Yesterday, 10:10 Zoe Paskett
Cityzen Kane in progress - Unit 5

In Depth at Unit 5 Gallery is a collection of sculpture, installation and three dimensional works that shine a light on the world of street art sculpture, bringing together the work of more than 20 artists from around the globe.

Valentine’s Day: Lady and the Tramp and butlers in the buff

Thu, 17:00 Zoe Paskett
The Book Club Valentine's day. Picture: Graham Turner

Whether you’re feeling romantic or distinctly the opposite, we’ve rounded up a few options for how to spend this Valentine’s Day

Anton du Beke: ‘I thought Ed Balls was absolutely remarkable’

Thu, 13:00 Zoe Paskett
Dancers Anton du Beke and Erin Boag. Picture: Jon Crwys-Williams

Anton du Beke talks to Zoe Paskett about being with Strictly Come Dancing from the start and dancing with Erin Boag

Sampled festival brings international dance back to Sadler’s Wells

Wed, 08:00 Zoe Paskett
dotdotdot dance. Picture: Hugo Sanchez Romero

The two day festival returns to give you a chance to watch and participate in a range of dance from ballet and contemporary to hip hop and tango.

‘It’s important to build bridges between cultures so we can understand each other better’

Tue, 17:00 Bridget Galton
One Last Thing (For Now). Picture: Laurie Field

Lilac Yosiphon’s play, One Last Thing (For Now), is calling for love letters in times of war before opening at the Old Red Lion theatre

From medina to mountaintop: experiencing Marrakech in winter

Tue, 08:00 Zoe Paskett
Atlas mountains. Picture: Zoe Paskett

Marrakech is at its best off season with mild temperatures and fewer crowds but the same great tagine, finds Zoe Paskett, who stayed at the newly refurbished Movenpick Hotel

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read entertainment

‘Hackney has helped me to be a creative person’

Unsanctioned street art sculpture to sweep over London

Art, The Old Vic, review: ‘Performed charmingly with one eye on the audience’

Tschabalala Self on shifting the conversation about the black female body

Bob Stanley on releasing a new Brexit inspired album and delving into the Jazz age

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now