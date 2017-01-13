Search

Advanced search

Jackie, review: ‘Portman’s portrayal of fragility is spot on’

12:00 18 January 2017

Natalie Portman as Jackie Kennedy in Jackie. Picture Entertainment One

Natalie Portman as Jackie Kennedy in Jackie. Picture Entertainment One

Archant

This is Jackie before the O, and right after the FK; America’s premier first lady in mourning, at a loss, cast adrift, trying to hastily erect a myth around her late husband

Comment

This is Jackie before the O, and right after the FK; America’s premier first lady in mourning, at a loss, cast adrift, trying to hastily erect a myth around her late husband, give her tragedy some reason. This is her story; for most of its length her husband is an absence, just a body with a bloody hole in it.

This is not a warm film. I walked into the screening room on one of the coldest days of the year and the bitter northwesterly that cut right through you outside was nothing on the chill emanating from the screen inside.

In the wrap around, journalist Billy Crudup is interviewing a spiky Jackie shortly after the funeral, in a large freezing country house. The interiors look icy enough, but they choose to sit outside on the porch all wrapped up, huddled around her cigarette for warmth.

There is a flashback to her doing a televised tour of the White House, but the majority of the film is the week between the nightmare on Elm Street and the state funeral in a wet and wintry Washington. (Even the Dallas scenes seem grey.)

Chilean Pablo Larraín’s (The Club, No, Neruda) first English language feature is an intense mood piece, and an extended exploration of the shock of grief.

The phenomenal music score by Mica Levi (Under the Skin) does a lot of the work here. It sets the tone of being bereft and totally isolated early, and then keeps you trapped inside that bubble of shock and anguish.

Beyond that though the film doesn’t offer much insight, or seem that interested in the politics or history of the situation. Which brings us to the central question of how Natalie Portman does as Jackie. And to be honest, who knows? Jackie Bouvier/Kennedy/Onnassis remains something of an enigma.

Her legacy is largely seen and not heard. Watching Portman I was struck by how much her whispery, husky voice sounds like Marilyn but checking some clips online, hers is very decent approximation of what she sounded like.

She doesn’t have the physical presence though; she still looks like a child star. She gives you the fragility, but maybe not the strength.

Rating: 4/5 stars

www.halfmanhalfcritic.weebly.com for a review of Jim Jarmusch’s Gimme Danger documentary about The Stooges

Keywords: America

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Hackney Gazette visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Hackney Gazette staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Hackney Gazette account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Hackney Entertainment Stories

Jackie, review: ‘Portman’s portrayal of fragility is spot on’

12:00 Michael Joyce
Natalie Portman as Jackie Kennedy in Jackie. Picture Entertainment One

This is Jackie before the O, and right after the FK; America’s premier first lady in mourning, at a loss, cast adrift, trying to hastily erect a myth around her late husband

Adam Buxton and Romesh Ranganathan in Union Chapel refugee fundraiser

11:45 Zoe Paskett
Comedian Romesh Ranganathan.. Picture: Matt Crossick/PA

Stand Up for the Refugee Crisis and the Habibi Project are both hoping to raise money and awareness for displaced people

Raising Martha, Park Theatre, review: ‘Revolves around Tom Bennett and Joey Fry’s rapport’

Yesterday, 17:00 Zoe Paskett
Joel Fry and Tom Bennet in Raising Martha at the Park Theatre. Picture: Darren Bell

David Spicer’s new dark comedy has sex, slapstick and silly behaviour performed by an outstanding cast with a collective CV spanning Game of Thrones, Harry Potter, Doctor Who and Phone Shop

Split, review: ‘Straightforwardly exploitative and trivialises mental illness’

Yesterday, 12:15 Michael Joyce
Split starring James McAvoy. Picture: Universal Pictures

A man with multiple personalities abducts three teenage girls and subjects them to a gruesome fate – they are going to be acted at beyond endurance

Tony Conigliaro to open new Untitled Bar in Dalston

Mon, 08:00 Alessandra Scotto di Santolo
Tony Conigliaro opens Untitled Bar in February

Mastermind behind 69 Colebrooke Row and Bar Termini will unveil his new venture in Kingsland Road in February

Grave robbery, drug abuse and a family frog farm

Friday, January 13, 2017 Bridget Galton
Joel Fry, Jeff Rawle and Michael Fentiman in Raising Martha. Picture: Darren Bell

Joel Fry, actor known for Plebs, WIA and You, Me and the Apocalypse, talks to Bridget Galton about Raising Martha on at the Park Theatre

An Alpine retreat that takes ‘kur’ of your New Year’s resolutions

Friday, January 13, 2017 Minty Clinch
park hotel igls

The core of the Parkhotel regime is the seven day programme, with three medical assessments, daily treatments, a diet plan, use of swimming pool, sauna and panoramic gym

An artist’s insight into First World War Italy

Friday, January 13, 2017 Zoe Paskett
William Joseph Brunell, Young Italian Woman Employed by the British Army in Italy, November 1918. Courtesy: Imperial War Museum

The Estorick Collection reopens following a five month refurbishment with new exhibition of rarely displayed artwords

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read entertainment

Tony Conigliaro to open new Untitled Bar in Dalston

Adam Buxton and Romesh Ranganathan in Union Chapel refugee fundraiser

Raising Martha, Park Theatre, review: ‘Revolves around Tom Bennett and Joey Fry’s rapport’

Split, review: ‘Straightforwardly exploitative and trivialises mental illness’

Photo gallery: Sixty years of London through a Hackney lens

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now