Search

Advanced search

Sing, review: ‘An entertaining crowd pleaser’

12:00 26 January 2017

Matthew McConaughey plays koala Buster Moon in Sing. Picture: Universal

Matthew McConaughey plays koala Buster Moon in Sing. Picture: Universal

Archant

A bunch of animated gorillas, pigs, mice, sheep, giraffes, elephants, bears and porcupines regurgitate the last five decades of popular music

Comment

In Sing, a bunch of animated gorillas, pigs, mice, sheep, giraffes, elephants, bears and porcupines regurgitate the last five decades of popular music as a restless karaoke mixtape. Seems harsh to me but maybe the last five decades of popular music had it coming.

At the start someone says, “A singing contest! Who wants to see another one of them?” but a version of the X Factor where performing animals belt out contemporary pop hits seems primed with satirical possibilities.

Two pigs singing a version of insipid stick princess Taylor Swift’s Shake It Off might be a subversive prospect but British writer and director Garth Jennings (Hitch Hiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, Son of Rambow) hasn’t directed a motion picture for nearly a decade and isn’t about to take any risks in his big comeback film.

Indeed, the narrative follows the Simon Cowell formula very closely – performers are given traumatic back stories to get over, families are brought together, parents are made to feel proud.

And of course one of them sings Hallelujah. As Mr Cohen put it, “You don’t really care for music, do you?” and the film churns through 60’s classic and not so classic songs with little consideration, often just throwing out a refrain or line before moving on to something else.

Minion fuelled Illumination Entertainment is by far the most successful animation studio that isn’t a household word. Their success has been built on delivering unadventurous, straightforward entertainment and even my grumpy chops couldn’t deny that Sing is an entertaining crowd pleaser, particularly the climactic performance. The final two minutes, scored to the end of The Beatles Abbey Road, is really lovely.

Rating: 3/5 stars

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Hackney Gazette visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Hackney Gazette staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Hackney Gazette account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Hackney Entertainment Stories

Sing, review: ‘An entertaining crowd pleaser’

12:00 Michael Joyce
Matthew McConaughey plays koala Buster Moon in Sing. Picture: Universal

A bunch of animated gorillas, pigs, mice, sheep, giraffes, elephants, bears and porcupines regurgitate the last five decades of popular music

Emeka Egbuonu: ‘It’s the strength of women that keeps communities together’

08:00 Zoe Paskett
My Sister's Pain - Emeka Egbuonu

Emeka Egbuonu’s third book is a novel about sisterhood. He talks to Zoe Paskett about getting into the mindset of the women in his life

Richard III, Rosemary Branch, review: ‘Strong central character but lacks tension

Yesterday, 17:00 Zoe Paskett
Elena Clements (Buckingham) & Sam Coulson (Richard). Picture: Caroline Galea

E-cigarettes, iPhones and Kendrick Lamar in Godot’s Watch’s portrayal of the king’s bloody ascent to the throne

Pomona’s diner evokes Hockney’s Californian vibe

Yesterday, 15:44 Emma Bartholomew
The Hockney-inspired decor in Pomona

What’s striking as you enter Pomona’s is the David Hockney inspired décor.

Deborah Lipstadt: ‘We made David Irving look ridiculous’

Yesterday, 11:08 Zoe Paskett
Andrew Scott as Anthony Julius, Rachel Weisz as Deborah Lipstadt and Tom Wilkinson as Richard Rampton QC in Denial. Picture: Laurie Sparham / Bleecker Street

Famous Holocaust historian Lipstadt, Timothy Spall and Mick Jackson discuss Denial and proving that one of the worst massacres in recent history happened

Vending Machine Art Gallery opens at Hoxton Square Bar & Kitchen

Tue, 17:34 Zoe Paskett
Identity by Elina Solomonov

Hoxton Square Bar & Kitchen hosts the second Vending Machine Art Gallery, giving easy access to art that celebrates multiculturalism

Shoreditch music venue Village Underground is here to stay

Mon, 10:22 Sam Gelder
The Village Underground, which opened in 2006.

The future of Shoreditch’s iconic music venue Village Underground has been secured for the next 15 years after Hackney Council rejected plans to redevelop the site.

First London-Worldwide Comedy Short Film Festival comes to Hackney Picturehouse

Mon, 08:00 Alessandra Scotto di Santolo
Bootleg, directed by Reem Morsi. Picture: David Lee

Former comedian and comedy promoter Roddy Fraser is the brainfather, featuring short films coming from around the globe to promote the universal love of comedy

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read entertainment

First London-Worldwide Comedy Short Film Festival comes to Hackney Picturehouse

Deborah Lipstadt: ‘We made David Irving look ridiculous’

Tony Conigliaro to open new Untitled Bar in Dalston

Pomona’s diner evokes Hockney’s Californian vibe

Emeka Egbuonu: ‘It’s the strength of women that keeps communities together’

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now