Bad Guys’ good deed: Hackney band donates takings from final sell-out Moth Club gig to Hackney Foodbank

11:26 02 February 2017

Peter and Stuart from Bad Guys

Peter and Stuart from Bad Guys

A heavy rock band whose lead singer is quitting to spend more time with his daughter will donate its final gig takings to Hackney Foodbank.

Guitarist Peter and singer Stuart from Bad Guys

The Black Sabbath and Iron Maiden influenced foursome are handing the £1,000 proceeds from their last show – at the Moth Club in Valette Street on Saturday – to the charity.

Bad Guys formed eight years ago, and have since toured 15 countries.

PJ (Peter Joseph) Mountford and Dave Silver, who both play double neck guitars; Hungarian drummer Tamas Kiss; and lead singer Stuart London have a studio in Lea Bridge Road and play regular gigs at Kingsland Road venues like the Shacklewell Arms and Alibi.

But weekly rehearsals have placed a strain on lead singer Stuart, who has a three-year old child he would like to spend more time with – and a 10-day tour of Canada proved the final straw.

TV editor PJ, 38, who lives in Clapton, told the Gazette: “He’s a pretty unusual character to replace – bass players are easily replaceable but singers aren’t.

Good deed: Bad Guys.Good deed: Bad Guys.

“The rest of us have been in bands since we were 15, but Stuart is completely untrained and writes really interesting lyrics.

“A lot of metal bands sing about wizards and death but a lot of our songs are off the wall – Stuart’s aren’t your usual lyrics.

“He’s written about prostitutes using his garden, something about Russian sea planes and there’s one about cordyceps which are fungal spores.

“They affect insects’ brains and make them go mad, and tentacles grow out of the insects’ heads – that’s a kind of mysterious link to an idea for a lonely hearts column and a ‘parasite seeks host kind of thing’.”

Everyone in the band is “gutted” their time together has ended, and have made a final album – No More Mr Bad Guy.

Volunteers at Hackney FoodbankVolunteers at Hackney Foodbank

PJ said: “It’s just something that happens. We have been in bands that split up before, but we’ve got the point of doing gigs and doing tours and now it’s like starting from square one.

“As a last act of goodwill we want the proceeds of our final gig to go to the foodbank, so we can give back to the place we have called home for the last 10 years.

“The fans seem to have come out of the woodwork since we are splitting up – the Moth Club has totally sold out.”

