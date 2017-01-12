Brave Hackney policewoman dodges attempted knife attack to arrest armed robbery suspect

A file image of a Met officer. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Archive PA Archive/PA Images

A “courageous” Hackney policewoman disarmed a knife-wielding robbery suspect as he swung the weapon towards her.

The robbery happened at the junction of Stoke Newington High Street and Tyssen Road. Picture: Google StreetView The robbery happened at the junction of Stoke Newington High Street and Tyssen Road. Picture: Google StreetView

Sgt Carroll Weeden was out on patrol alone in Stoke Newington yesterday when she saw someone being mugged at knifepoint for a mobile phone.

The robber ran off after seeing Sgt Weeden so she dashed after him.

But as the speedy officer approached a teen she believed could have been the person she saw, he pulled a knife on her.

Scotland Yard said the 18-year-old “swung it violently towards her”.

Passers-by stepped in to help her and she managed to arrest the boy.

Insp Iain Williams, from Hackney, said: “This was a very courageous effort from Sgt Weeden whose first instinct was to catch the suspect of this street robbery.

“She acted in the best traditions of the Met when she fought off the knife attacks and worked to detain and arrest an 18-year-old man.

“I would also like to pay tribute to the passing members of the public who bravely came to assist the officer.”

The only injury Sgt Weeden sustained was bruising to her arm, where she had been punched during the scuffle.

Scotland Yard said the attempted robbery happened yesterday at the junction of Stoke Newington High Street and Tyssen Road at 5.40pm.

An 18-year-old was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and robbery and was last night being questioned at an east London police station.