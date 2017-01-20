Search

Advanced search

Bridges Not Walls Trump protest banner unveiled over Hackney’s Regent’s Canal

14:01 20 January 2017

A banner is unfurled on London's Tower Bridge, organised by the Bridges Not Walls partnership, formed in the wake of Donald Trump's election, which aims to

A banner is unfurled on London's Tower Bridge, organised by the Bridges Not Walls partnership, formed in the wake of Donald Trump's election, which aims to "build bridges" to a world free from hatred and oppression (Photo: Matt Alexander/ PA Wire/PA Images)

PA Wire/PA Images

Banners bearing messages of “solidarity and common humanity” have been dropped from all 10 major bridges across the Thames - as well as one in Hackney - to mark Donald Trump’s inauguration as US President today.

Comment
Mayor Glanville joins a banner drop at the bridge in Queensbridge Road where it meets the Regent’s Canal, to say “Bridges Not Walls” in response to Trump’s inaugurationMayor Glanville joins a banner drop at the bridge in Queensbridge Road where it meets the Regent’s Canal, to say “Bridges Not Walls” in response to Trump’s inauguration

The stunt is part of the international Bridges Not Walls grassroots campaign - a reference to Trump’s pledge to build a border wall separating America from Mexico.

A group of Shrubland Road residents were joined by Hackney Mayor Philip Glanville this morning as they unveiled their banner on the bridge crossing the Regent’s Canal in Queensland Road.

Marloes Nicholls told the Gazette: “It was very heart warming - lots of cars beeped in solidarity, and lots of children walked by on their way to school.”

Meanwhile the Thames banners were all made by a 100-strong volunteer army in Five Points Brewery’s Mare Street warehouse.

Keywords: Philip Glanville Mexico United States America Hackney

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Hackney Gazette visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Hackney Gazette staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Hackney Gazette account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Hackney News Stories

Bridges Not Walls Trump protest banner unveiled over Hackney’s Regent’s Canal

14:01 Emma Bartholomew
A banner is unfurled on London's Tower Bridge, organised by the Bridges Not Walls partnership, formed in the wake of Donald Trump's election, which aims to

Banners bearing messages of “solidarity and common humanity” have been dropped from all 10 major bridges across the Thames - as well as one in Hackney - to mark Donald Trump’s inauguration as US President today.

Man from Hackney charged with Victoria Park rape

07:45 Emma Bartholomew
Victoria park taped off (on Friday) and #mps attending Photo: @LundunFeeldz

Detectives investigating an alleged rape in Victoria Park last Friday have arrested and charged a man.

Hackney robber bought kebab and chips on stolen credit card after spending hundreds at Westfield

Yesterday, 18:29 Emma Bartholomew
Ralfe Igor Benedito-Fazenda

A “violent” robber beat his victim about the face, before embarking on a spending spree at a Westfield betting shop with his bank cards “without a care in the world”.

Parking warden video: Appeal for witnesses to Lower Clapton brawl that saw contractor ‘run over man’s foot’

Yesterday, 16:21 Emma Bartholomew
The clash was captured on witnesses' mobile phones

Police investigating a street brawl in Lower Clapton during which a traffic warden allegedly ran over a man’s foot on a moped are appealing for witnesses.

Stamford Hill Shomrim ‘helped bring more than half of Britain’s prosecutions for anti-Semitism last year’

Yesterday, 14:21 Tara Joshi
Volunteers from Stamford Hill Shomrim on pro-active patrol in Stamford Hill. Picture: Polly Hancock

Stamford Hill’s volunteer group Shomrim helped bring eight convictions for anti-Semitic violence last year – thought to represent more than half the prosecutions for the offence in Britain.

‘Hurry up’: Campaigners urge Hackney Council to house Syrian refugees

Yesterday, 13:36 Emma Bartholomew
CitizensUK Hackney is calling on the council to fulfil its pledge to house seven refugee families

Campaigners delivered pictures of Paddington bear to councillors in Hackney, calling on them to “speed up” the process of housing a promised seven Syrian refugee families here.

Stoke Newington flooding: Thames Water ‘got risk assessment wrong’

Yesterday, 09:58 Sam Gelder
The road was flooded yesterday afternoon but the pipe had been leaking all week. Picture: Hackney Police

Thames Water has admitted it “got it wrong” by not fixing a leaking pipe in Stoke Newington last month in the week before it burst.

Mayor of Hackney demands freedom for councils to build new homes

Yesterday, 04:30 Emma Youle
Mayor of Hackney Philip Glanville has called for councils to be given the freedom to build new homes. Picture: Hackney Council/Gary Manhine

Mayor of Hackney Philip Glanville says the council is doing all it can to address the homeless crisis.

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Two sex attacks in Victoria Park within two days

Victoria park taped off (on Friday) and #mps attending Photo: @LundunFeeldz

Hackney Council set to buy Tesco Morning Lane site in multi-million-pound project

Tesco Morning Lane. Picture: Google Maps

Manor House: Armed police swarm Seven Sisters Road hunting man who threatened to shoot officers

Seven Sisters Road and Portland Rise were taped off. Picture: @ShulemStern

Exclusive: Hackney Council pays £35million a year to keep the homeless homeless

Young single mother Aimee Bell has lived in a hostel room with her baby daughter ever since she was born 18 months ago. Picture: Nigel Sutton

Hackney Marshes sex attacker facing years in jail

Peter Fabiyi
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists