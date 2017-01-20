Bridges Not Walls Trump protest banner unveiled over Hackney’s Regent’s Canal

Banners bearing messages of “solidarity and common humanity” have been dropped from all 10 major bridges across the Thames - as well as one in Hackney - to mark Donald Trump’s inauguration as US President today.

The stunt is part of the international Bridges Not Walls grassroots campaign - a reference to Trump’s pledge to build a border wall separating America from Mexico.

A group of Shrubland Road residents were joined by Hackney Mayor Philip Glanville this morning as they unveiled their banner on the bridge crossing the Regent’s Canal in Queensland Road.

Marloes Nicholls told the Gazette: “It was very heart warming - lots of cars beeped in solidarity, and lots of children walked by on their way to school.”

Meanwhile the Thames banners were all made by a 100-strong volunteer army in Five Points Brewery’s Mare Street warehouse.