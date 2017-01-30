Search

Advanced search

‘Bus driver called us f*ggots as we crossed Queensbridge Road’

15:48 30 January 2017

Ben Dilks.

Ben Dilks.

Archant

Police are investigating claims a bus driver shouted “f*ggots” repeatedly at two men who crossed in front of his bus.

Comment

Ben Dilks, 24, said the driver of the 236 leant out of his window to launch the homophobic abuse after almost hitting him and his friend on a zebra crossing in Queensbridge Road.

“The bus driver didn’t slow down but we didn’t think much of it,” said Ben, editor of thinktank Policy Network. “Then we heard shouting and turned around to see the driver leaning right out of the window screaming ‘f****ts’ repeatedly.

“I’ve been shouted at in the street before but certainly never by somebody who was at work.

“He sped off but I ran and caught up with the bus at the next stop and took a picture of his registration.

“He seemed so angry I was momentarily fearful that he might get out of the bus and attack us.”

Ben, who was left “deeply shocked and upset”, has now written to bus company Tower Transit to officially complain about the incident, which happened on Saturday afternoon at about 3.40pm. TfL is also investigating.

In the email, seen by the Gazette, he said: “I have no idea whether the fact that the driver failed to slow down at the zebra crossing was motivated by his apparent hatred of mine and my friend’s sexuality.

“But, in any case, I am certain that anyone who is capable of losing their temper so spectacularly at the wheel, for whatever reason, should not be in charge of any vehicle.

“I am also particularly unsettled at the use of such a homophobic slur. I have always found bus drivers to be very patient and tolerant in the face of many challenges, and have never felt discriminated against.”

Hackney police have not made any arrests.

A spokesman said: “Hate crime will not be tolerated and we always encourage people to report incidents of this nature via 101 or Crimestoppers.”

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Hackney Gazette visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Hackney Gazette staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Hackney Gazette account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Hackney News Stories

Donald Trump mocked with ‘Top Trumps’ graffiti in Shoreditch

18:13 Sam Gelder
This 'Top Trump' graffiti has appeared in Shoreditch. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA

A graffiti artist has had some fun mocking up a “world leader’s edition” of popular children’s game Top Trumps on a wall in Shoreditch.

‘Bus driver called us f*ggots as we crossed Queensbridge Road’

15:48 Sam Gelder
Ben Dilks.

Police are investigating claims a bus driver shouted “f*ggots” repeatedly at two men who crossed in front of his bus.

E-bike shop owner recovers stolen £1,300 cycle in Hackney Road

13:35 Sam Gelder
Alexandra Prut with Ben Jaconelli, who recovered her stolen e-bike.

The boss of an electric bike shop who once used an army truck to recover a stolen bike has seized back another nicked cycle.

Boys at Stamford Hill Jewish ‘boarding school’ left ‘without proper toilets or water for three months’

13:30 Emma Bartholomew
Hackney Town Hall: 'Not our problem.' Picture: Ken Mears

Boys at an Orthodox Jewish “boarding school” may have been left without adequate toilets, fire safety measures and hot water for three months as authorities wrangle over who is responsible for regulating it.

Donald Trump petition: Hackney North and Stoke Newington has UK’s second-highest number of anti-Trump backers

13:06 James Morris
Theresa May meeting US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office. Mr Trump's state visit to the UK will go ahead despite widespread outrage over the travel ban on Muslims and refugees. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Approaching 8,000 people in Diane Abbott’s Hackney North and Stoke Newington constituency have backed a petition urging the government not to let US president Donald Trump visit the Queen.

Homerton stabbing: Teen arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

10:42 Sam Gelder
The man was stabbed in Harrowgate Road, Homerton. Picture: @HackneyMPS

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing in Homerton last week.

Dalston stabbing: Man in hospital after 7th stabbing in Hackney this month

10:05 Sam Gelder
Stoke Newington Road was taped off at the junction with Somerford Grove. Picture: Met Police

A man is in hospital after being stabbed in Dalston on Friday night.

Smoking increases cost of social care in Hackney by nearly £5million

09:48 James Morris
Smoking increases the cost of social care by millions, say Action on Smoking and Health. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

Social care for over-50s in Hackney is costing an extra £4.7million a year – because of smoking.

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Dalston stabbing: Man in hospital after 7th stabbing in Hackney this month

Stoke Newington Road was taped off at the junction with Somerford Grove. Picture: Met Police

Growing concern for missing Hackney teenager

Missing Hackney teenager Reece Staples

‘Bus driver called us f*ggots as we crossed Queensbridge Road’

Ben Dilks.

Donald Trump petition: Hackney North and Stoke Newington has UK’s second-highest number of anti-Trump backers

Theresa May meeting US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office. Mr Trump's state visit to the UK will go ahead despite widespread outrage over the travel ban on Muslims and refugees. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Boys at Stamford Hill Jewish ‘boarding school’ left ‘without proper toilets or water for three months’

Hackney Town Hall: 'Not our problem.' Picture: Ken Mears
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists