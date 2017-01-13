Concern grows for Volodymyr Grybinchak, missing from Hackney for one week

Volodymyr Grybinchak police

Police are growing increasingly concerned about a man who has been missing from Hackney for a week.

Volodymyr Grybinchak captured on CCTV in the clothes he was last wearing Volodymyr Grybinchak captured on CCTV in the clothes he was last wearing

Volodymyr Grybinchak, 49, was last seen at 7pm last Saturday outside the Twelve Pins Pub in Seven Sisters Road, Finsbury Park.

He is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall, of medium build with short hair.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a blue puffa-style jacket, a light coloured T-shirt, light blue jeans and white trainers.

A spokesman for Scotland Yard said: “Volodymyr’s disappearance is out of character. His family and officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.”

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police via 101 or @MetCC, or Missing People on 116000.