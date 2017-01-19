Search

Appeal for witnesses to angry clash between Hackney parking warden and Orthodox Jewish men

16:21 19 January 2017

The clash was captured on witnesses' mobile phones

Archant

Police investigating a row between a traffic warden and a group of Orthodox Jewish men are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

CCTV footage and videos taken by passers-by on mobile phones captured the mass brawl in Leaside Road, Lower Clapton, in which the traffic warden allegedly mowed down a man as he tried to make off.

He also reportedly lashed out with his radio and helmet in the altercation yesterday afternoon just before 2pm,

The crowd of men, who can be heard shouting “citizens arrest” in one of the videos, held the parking warden on the ground until police arrived.

But Hackney Council claims the warden - who was wearing a body camera - had been subjected to “intimidation, threats and harrassment” in the lead-up to the incident.

Scotland Yard said four men, aged in their 20s and 30s, suffered minor injuries during the incident, but did not require hospital treatment.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and has been bailed until February.

Officers have now appealed for witnesses or for anyone with footage of the row to contact them, so they can “build a full picture of the incident”.

Supt Jo Edwards from Hackney said: “The footage circulating online at the moment only shows a snapshot of what happened, which is why it is important for people to come forward.

“We are aware of comments being made on social media and we want to make it clear that we take all allegations of crime seriously, and a full investigation will be carried out to establish the full facts of the incident.”

Hackney Council’s transport chief Feryal Demirci said they are “seeking to have charges pressed against some of those involved in the incident against the warden”, who is a contractor working for parking management company APCOA.

“The warden’s bodycam footage shows he was subjected to significant and unprovoked levels of intimidation, threats and harassment in the lead-up to that which has also been captured on video by members of the public,” she added.

“He sustained a number of injuries for which he received hospital treatment - fortunately none of them was serious.”

A spokesman for APCOA added: “We will not tolerate abuse of any kind against our staff, and we press for criminal charges to be brought against offenders wherever possible.”

Any witnesses or anyone with information should call police via 101.

