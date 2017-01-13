Dalston love triangle killing: Jealous husband Huseyin Akkoyun sentenced to 12 years for Mehmet Degerli manslaughter

Mehmet Degerli Archant

A jealous husband has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for the manslaughter of his wife’s new lover – and his best friend of 20 years.

Huseyin Akkoyun Huseyin Akkoyun

Huseyin Akkoyun, 47, of no fixed abode, was acquitted of murdering Mehmet Degerli - whose body was discovered by a passer-by in a car park in Sandringham Road, Dalston, at 1am on June 8 last year - but found guilty of the lesser charge yesterday.

His 49-year-old victim had been strangled and run over by a car.

Akkoyun’s nephew, Mustafa Alparslan, 21, of Remington Road, Stoke Newington, who was also on trial for murder, was found not guilty by jurors, who had been deliberating since Monday.

Jurors had heard how Akkoyun’s wife Semra Yumak had begun seeing their family friend of 20 years, Mr Degerli, in private, and that their friendship had turned into an affair.

Sentencing him to 12 years imprisonment, Judge Leonard described how Akkoyun had subjected Mr Degerli to “an escalating campaign of violence over 40 minutes or so” whilst in the car being driven by his nephew.

He said: “You did this to him because you discovered Degerli had become your wife’s lover. You were deeply upset by the breakdown of your marriage.

“Your wife is an intelligent English speaking woman 14 years younger than you and you were, I judge, possessive of her and could not accept any man would take your place.

“When you saw she went with Degerli in her car you took immediate action - you slashed his tyres to prevent him leaving on his return. I’m sure it was in your mind to confront him and to confront him with violence.”

He continued: “You gave him a severe beating about the face and head in the back of the car and at some stage you used some form of ligature to strangle him and it must have been held around his neck for 20 to 30 seconds.

“Whether you left him unconscious in the car park or whether he made his way there and collapsed, it was because of what you did that he found himself in vulnerable position in which he was run over.

“Your counsel submits it was a matter of Mr Alparslan running over him accidentally, and I am inclined to agree.”

During the trial it emerged Akkoyun had hidden recording devices in the bedroom and lounge of his wife’s home in Sandringham Road.

In a statement read out in court Degerli’s wife Fikriye – who was best friends with Semra Yumak, Akkoyun’s wife – said she had been unable to attend in person because her health has deteriorated since his death.

“The fact Mehmet has been killed so violently, undeservedly and inhumanely has broken me down,” said Fikriye, who only fell pregnant 20 years into their marriage with their now nine-year-old twins.

“The night Mehmet was killed I will never forget - the police knocked on the door in the middle of the night and were trying to explain that Mehmet had been killed but I really couldn’t understand them because of my poor English.

“My daughter overheard what the police were saying and has been traumatised ever since as a result.”

She continued: “When I think of what he was subjected to that night I cannot get well. The material and spiritual loss cannot be described.

“I have gone to pieces mentally and physically. I have become incapable of looking after my children.

“They have not been to school for six months and they ask: “Are we not going to be able to see our father?”

“All our lives have been turned upside down. I am living in Turkey because I can’t face being in Hackney as it’s a constant reminder of what happened to my Mehmet.”

His younger brother Adem described how the twins had doted on their father, and how he had “loved them and was always keeping them by his side”.

“They have been affected - they couldn’t stay at home and would retreat to one corner in the house and cry silently when they saw their father’s belongings,” he said in the statement.

“The pain he suffered before his death has affected us more than his death.”