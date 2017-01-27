Dalston stabbing: Man in hospital after 7th stabbing in Hackney this month

Stoke Newington Road was taped off at the junction with Somerford Grove. Picture: Met Police Archant

A man is in hospital after being stabbed in Dalston on Friday night.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The victim, who is in his 30s, is the seventh person to be knifed in Hackney this month.

Police and ambulance crews were called at about 8.20pm to Stoke Newington Road at the junction with Somerford Grove.

The man was taken to hospital where he remains. His condition is not thought to be life-threatening.

No arrests have been made and officers are continuing to investigte.