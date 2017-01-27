Finsbury Park stabbing: Man, 32, knifed near Woodberry Down Primary School
08:19 27 January 2017
Archant
A man was stabbed in Finsbury Park last night, just yards from Woodberry Down Primary School.
The 32-year-old victim was rushed to the trauma centre at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, after he was attacked in Woodberry Grove just before 7pm.
Scotland Yard said his injuries are not life-threatening.
There have been no arrests. Any witnesses or anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call police in Hackney on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.