Hackney Marshes sex attacker facing years in jail

10:11 16 January 2017

Peter Fabiyi

Peter Fabiyi

Archant

A sexual predator who attacked two women while they were on a morning jog in Hackney Marshes is facing years in jail.

Peter Fabiyi, 33, was found guilty of attempted rape and attempted sexual assault at Wood Green Crown Court on Friday.

He also pleaded guilty to GBH with intent for the horrific attacks on July 1, 2015.

The court heard how at about 10am that day Fabiyi jumped out of a bush and chased his first victim, a 33-year-old woman, but, fearing for her life, she was able to run away and call police.

But minutes later he attacked another woman, 23, punching her repeatedly in the back of the head and face and fracturing her cheek bone and jaw.

The woman tried to fight back against 6ft 2in Fabiyi but he was too strong and she fell to the floor.

He then ripped off her shorts and tried to rape her before running off, leaving her on the floor covered in blood.

Cops managed to forensically link Fabiyi to the scene and he was arrested in November.

Det Ch Insp Dave Whellems, from the Met’s Homicide and Major Crime Command, said: “This was a violent and cowardly attack at the hands of dangerous sexual predator which has left two women petrified and scarred.

“Fabiyi’s actions and were despicable so I have to praise the victim’s courage for giving evidence which has led to his conviction - I hope he is handed a sentence which will see an extremely dangerous man in prison for a lengthy term.”

Fabiyi, of no fixed address, will be sentenced at Wood Green Crown Court on 10 February.

