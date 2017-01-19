Search

Hackney robber bought kebab and chips on stolen credit card after spending hundreds at Westfield

18:29 19 January 2017

Ralfe Igor Benedito-Fazenda

Ralfe Igor Benedito-Fazenda

Archant

A violent robber beat his victim about the face, before embarking on a spending spree at a Westfield betting shop with his bank cards “without a care in the world”.

Ralfe Igor Benedito-Fazenda, 20 of Brooke Road, Upper Clapton, was with four other men on a 149 bus on February 27 last year, when their 39-year-old victim got on in Kingsland High Street at 4am.

The victim - who was alone - noticed the men sitting close to him, and when he got off they followed him along Stoke Newington Church Street.

He heard one of them say: “Where do you think you’re going?” before being pushed into an alleyway and punched in his face repeatedly for a whole minute, causing deep lacerations.

His mobile phone was stolen along with his wallet which contained his driving licence, cash and a bank card.

The man staggered home and did not contact police until the next morning - while Benidito-Fazenda was at Westfield spending a few hundred pounds of his money in betting shops and fashion stores.

Then at the end of his shopping spree bank records show he used the bank card to order himself a kebab and chips.

Investigating officer, DC Scott Johnson, from Hackney, said: “This was a brutal robbery of a man who had been out with friends and was vulnerable. It was a cowardly attack by a group of males who used unnecessary violence.

“Benedito-Fazenda was one of these men, and he went on a spending spree with the victim’s bank cards with not a care in the world.

“He is a violent and cynical criminal and I am pleased he has been brought to justice. I must credit the victim for being so brave.”

Benedito-Fazenda was found guilty of robbery and fraud by false representation at Wood Green Crown Court today, following a four-day trial.

He was sentenced immediately to five years’ imprisonment for robbery and six months each for the fraud by false representation counts, to run concurrently - meaning he is jailed for a total of five years.

Police are trying to find the others beleived to have been involved in the attack.

Hackney robber bought kebab and chips on stolen credit card after spending hundreds at Westfield

26 minutes ago Emma Bartholomew

