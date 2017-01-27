Homerton stabbing: Teen arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

The man was stabbed in Harrowgate Road, Homerton. Picture: @HackneyMPS Archant

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing in Homerton last week.

The 20-year-old victim was knifed repeatedly after being chased into Harrowgate Road by a group of people just after 6pm on Monday, Scotland Yard said.

He was rushed to hospital fighting for his life but medics say he has now pulled through and his injuries are no longer life-threatening.

Gang police were called in to investigate and on Friday they arrested a 19-year-old man at an address in Hackney.

Officers are still appealing for witnesses and information. Anyone who witnessed the stabbing or has any information is asked to call the Trident Area Gang Command on 0207 275 5143 or 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.