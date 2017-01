Man from Hackney charged with Victoria Park rape

Victoria park taped off (on Friday) and #mps attending Photo: @LundunFeeldz @LundunFeeldz

Detectives investigating an alleged rape in Victoria Park last Friday have arrested and charged a man.

Derry McCann, 28, of Portland Court in St Peter’s Way, De Beauvoir, was charged with four counts of rape and one charge of robbery yesterday.

He has been remanded to appear before Thames Magistrate Court in custody today.