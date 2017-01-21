Man left fighting for his life after Dalston stabbing

The crime scene in Kingsland High Street is taped off by police. Photo: @MPSHackney) Archant

A man was left fighting for his life after he was stabbed in Stoke Newington in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Police raced to the scene in Kingsland High Street at 5.30am, and gave first aid to the victim, who is believed to be aged in his early 30s, before paramedics arrived.

London’s Air Ambulance was scrambled to the scene and the man was rushed to hospital.

Scotland Yard said the victim has since pulled through, and his condition is classed as “non-life threatening as of 5am this morning”.

Surrounding roads were taped off yesterday as police scoured the area.

Hackney Officers posted on Twitter: “#ResponseE G1N GD20N call male with life threatening stab wound treated by #policemedic & @Ldn_Ambulance. Road closures in place. N16.”

Anyone with information should call Hackney CID via 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.