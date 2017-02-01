Search

Moped raids: Two Hackney men charged

11:03 01 February 2017

The Met operation targeted moped-riding crime suspects.

Two Hackney men have been charged after a series of dawn raids targeting suspected moped-riding criminals.

Yesterday morning, 100 cops stormed 15 addresses across six London boroughs – including Hackney – and made 12 arrests.

Mohammed Hussain, 23, of Goulton Road, Lower Clapton, has been charged with conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to commit robbery between May and November last year. He is set to appear in custody at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court today.

Mohammed Ali, 23, of no fixed abode but from Hackney, has been charged with conspiracy to commit burglary between May and August last year. He will appear in court at a later date.

Five other men across London were charged. The arrests came after a five-month Met operation named “Vocare”.

