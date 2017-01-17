Manor House: Gunman who threatened to shoot ‘brave’ police officers still at large

The crashed car in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: @ShulemStern Archant

Hackney’s top police chief has praised his officers for their bravery after they had a gun pointed at them last night in Manor House.

Seven Sisters Road and Portland Rise were taped off. Picture: @ShulemStern

Gang police are investigating the incident, which sparked a car chase through that ended in a crash in Seven Sisters Road.

Photographs taken at the scene showed a smashed car facing the wrong way against the traffic after being boxed in by police – but the gunman ran off before he could be arrested.

The drama unfolded at about 8.30pm when patrolling cops spotted a “suspect”-looking car in Portland Rise. As they drove up, a man got out and walked off.

Three people were still in the car, and the driver began hurling things at the police, before they all got out.

As the officers got out of their car, the driver pulled a handgun, pointed it at them and threatened to shoot them, causing them to back off and call for assistance.

The man then got back into his car and sped off as firearm officers swarmed the area.

He was chased to Seven Sisters Road, near Hornsey Road, where his car was trapped against a row of parked cars, and he was able to run off. He is still at large, but the gun was found inside the car.

Borough Commander Simon Laurence said: “Officers across the met have to deal with these types of situations day in day out across London and I commend my officers for their courageous actions.

“They put themselves in harm’s way to protect the public and have helped take a dangerous firearm off the streets.

“We are actively pursuing the armed man and the other suspects, and we would like to hear from anyone who has any information about this incident.”

Three of the men were black, the other was white and wearing grey tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone with information can call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.