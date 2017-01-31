Two held by police after night-time weapons haul in Hoxton

Weapons Scotland Yard says were seized in Hoxton MPS

A haul of weapons including machetes and knives have been seized by police who stopped a car in Hoxton Square last night.

Officers stopped the vehicle at 11.15pm after a tip-off that the people inside were armed. They found two machetes, a lock knife and a kitchen knife when searching it.

Two men were arrested at the scene for possession of offensive weapons and are being held in custody at a north London police station.

“Those who choose to carry knives on our streets will be arrested,” Insp James Hawkins warned. “We have removed four potentially lethal weapons from circulation.”

The weapons seizure comes after phase seven of the Met’s Operation Sceptre concluded on Sunday night.

The week-long operation was the Met’s response to habitual knife carriers and knife crime. Figures show 262 arrests and 111 knives recovered during weapon sweeps, ‘stop and search’ and tracing anyone wanted for knife offences and violent crime.