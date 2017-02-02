Two held over ‘false imprisonment’ of traffic warden during ‘citizen’s arrest’ in Upper Clapton

A still from video footage showing a brawl between a traffic warden and a group of men in Upper Clapton. Picture: Twitter/@Rosa_Doherty Archant

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment after the “citizen’s arrest” of a traffic warden in Upper Clapton.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The clash was captured on witnesses' mobile phones The clash was captured on witnesses' mobile phones

The enforcement worker was restrained during a mass street brawl in which he allegedly ran over a man’s foot.

The fight in Leaside Road on January 16 was captured on camera by passers-by and footage circulated online.

In video shows the traffic warden appearing to lash out with his helmet and the crowd of men can be heard shouting “citizen’s arrest”.

But Hackney Council claims the warden, a contractor working for company APCOA, had been subjected to “intimidation, threats and harrassment” in the lead-up to the scrap and warned it would be seeking charges.

Extraordinary footage of a Stamford Hill brawl with a parking warden. Just before large group of Orthodox Jews make citizens arrest! pic.twitter.com/CbEMuu76H5 — Rosa Doherty (@Rosa_Doherty) January 18, 2017

Scotland Yard said four men in their 20s and 30s suffered minor injuries but did not require hospital treatment.

A 30-year-old man was arrested days later on suspicion of causing GBH and has been bailed until February.

Two more men aged 29 and 31 were arrested yesterday on suspicion of ABH, affray and false imprisonment. They have been bailed until early March.

Officers are still appealing for witnesses to the fight. Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101.