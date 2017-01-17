Search

Advanced search

Two sex attacks in Victoria Park within two days

18:36 17 January 2017

Victoria park taped off (on Friday) and #mps attending Photo: @LundunFeeldz

Victoria park taped off (on Friday) and #mps attending Photo: @LundunFeeldz

@LundunFeeldz

Vigilance has been urged, after two sex attacks took place in Victoria Park within the space of two days.

Last week the Gazette reported a woman was allegedly raped in the park in the early hours of Friday morning.

Scotland Yard confirmed today that another victim was grabbed and groped by a man less than 48 hours earlier, as she walked past a playground in the park.

Police are not linking the two incidents.

The first attack happened last Wednesday just after 4pm near to Old Ford Road. The suspect - described as a white man, aged between 20 to 30, around 5ft 10in tall, with short brown hair - ran off towards Gunmakers Lane.

The Gazette understands he had spiky black hair, was wearing jersey shorts, and was of Mediterranean appearance.

Scotland Yard said the second victim was grabbed by a man as she was walking in Grove Road just after midnight on Friday. After demanding cash, the woman claims the suspect forced her into bushes and raped her.

He is described as a white man, aged 30-40, and around 5ft 8in tall. He was wearing a grey hooded top with a black body warmer, blue jeans and grey trainers and is said to have a London accent.

Shocked park users have taken to Facebook to discuss the incidents.

Becki Harradence Lynch said: “Everyone should take care when walking through dimly lit parks late at night - unfortunately in this day and age nowhere is completely safe after dark.”

Richmond Desmond added: “We know there is good CCTV in that area and can only hope the perpetrator is caught soon.”

Any witnesses or anyone with any information about the incidents should call 0208 733 5999, or to give information anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Keywords: Scotland Yard Facebook London

Latest Hackney News Stories

Vegan chicken shop Temple of Hackney born out of love for KFC

Yesterday, 18:43 Sam Gelder
Vegan 'chicken' at the Temple of Hackney

The world’s first vegan “chicken shop” has hatched in Morning Lane, and it’s taking the country by storm.

Two sex attacks in Victoria Park within two days

Yesterday, 18:36 Emma Bartholomew
Victoria park taped off (on Friday) and #mps attending Photo: @LundunFeeldz

Vigilance has been urged, after two sex attacks took place in Victoria Park within the space of two days.

Manor House: Gunman who threatened to shoot ‘brave’ police officers still at large

Yesterday, 16:46 Sam Gelder and Ramzy Alwakeel
The crashed car in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: @ShulemStern

Hackney’s top police chief has praised his officers for their bravery after they had a gun pointed at them last night in Manor House.

Bridges Not Walls: Volunteers fill Five Points brewery’s Mare Street warehouse to make huge anti-Trump banners

Yesterday, 14:48 Alahna Kindred
The team who assembled at Five Points Brewing Company's warehouse in Mare Street to make banners for Trump's inauguration. Picture: Jess Monson

Ale wasn’t the only thing brewing at the Five Points warehouse over the weekend.

Entrepreneurs opening American football club to help combat childhood obesity in Hackney

Yesterday, 10:25 James Scott
American football sessions are being launched at Skinners' Academy on Friday in an effort to combat childhood obesity in Hackney.

A pair of entrepreneurs are opening an American football club to help combat childhood obesity in Hackney.

Hero Hoxton garage owner Errol McKellar to appear on prostate cancer billboards across Britain

Yesterday, 08:31 Alahna Kindred
Errol McKellar stands next to his photo, which appears on an awareness advertisment for Prostate Cancer UK at Bus Stop K in Pembury Road. Picture: Polly Hancock

A world-renowned Dalston snapper has joined forces with a Hoxton hero to stop black men dying of prostate cancer.

Manor House: Armed police swarm Seven Sisters Road hunting man who threatened to shoot officers

Mon, 23:15 Ramzy Alwakeel
Seven Sisters Road and Portland Rise were taped off. Picture: @ShulemStern

Armed police tonight swarmed Manor House in search of a man who threatened to shoot officers.

Hackney Council tells Network Rail: ‘Stop charging Shoreditch rents across the borough’

Mon, 15:33 Sam Gelder
Hackney mayor Philip Glanville has hit out at Network Rail

Hackney Council has blasted Network Rail for forcing independent businesses to close with its astronomical rent hikes.

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Hackney Council set to buy Tesco Morning Lane site in multi-million-pound project

Tesco Morning Lane. Picture: Google Maps

Two sex attacks in Victoria Park within two days

Victoria park taped off (on Friday) and #mps attending Photo: @LundunFeeldz

Manor House: Armed police swarm Seven Sisters Road hunting man who threatened to shoot officers

Seven Sisters Road and Portland Rise were taped off. Picture: @ShulemStern

Hackney Marshes sex attacker facing years in jail

Peter Fabiyi

Woman raped in Victoria Park

Victoria park taped off (on Friday) and #mps attending Photo: @LundunFeeldz
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists