Two sex attacks in Victoria Park within two days

Victoria park taped off (on Friday) and #mps attending Photo: @LundunFeeldz @LundunFeeldz

Vigilance has been urged, after two sex attacks took place in Victoria Park within the space of two days.

Last week the Gazette reported a woman was allegedly raped in the park in the early hours of Friday morning.

Scotland Yard confirmed today that another victim was grabbed and groped by a man less than 48 hours earlier, as she walked past a playground in the park.

Police are not linking the two incidents.

The first attack happened last Wednesday just after 4pm near to Old Ford Road. The suspect - described as a white man, aged between 20 to 30, around 5ft 10in tall, with short brown hair - ran off towards Gunmakers Lane.

The Gazette understands he had spiky black hair, was wearing jersey shorts, and was of Mediterranean appearance.

Scotland Yard said the second victim was grabbed by a man as she was walking in Grove Road just after midnight on Friday. After demanding cash, the woman claims the suspect forced her into bushes and raped her.

He is described as a white man, aged 30-40, and around 5ft 8in tall. He was wearing a grey hooded top with a black body warmer, blue jeans and grey trainers and is said to have a London accent.

Shocked park users have taken to Facebook to discuss the incidents.

Becki Harradence Lynch said: “Everyone should take care when walking through dimly lit parks late at night - unfortunately in this day and age nowhere is completely safe after dark.”

Richmond Desmond added: “We know there is good CCTV in that area and can only hope the perpetrator is caught soon.”

Any witnesses or anyone with any information about the incidents should call 0208 733 5999, or to give information anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.