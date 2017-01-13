Woman raped in Victoria Park

Victoria park taped off and #mps attending Photo: @LundunFeeldz @LundunFeeldz

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a woman was allegedly raped in Victoria Park in the early hours this morning.

Scotland Yard said the victim was grabbed by a man as she was walking in Grove Road just after midnight.

After demanding cash, the woman claims the suspect forced her into bushes and raped her.

He is described as a white male, aged 30-40, and around 5ft 8in tall.

He was wearing a grey hooded top with a black body warmer, blue jeans and grey trainers and is said to have a London accent.

Detectives from the Met’s sexual offences, exploitation and abuse command are investigating.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information should call 0208 733 5999, or to give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.