Search

Advanced search

‘Don’t suffer in silence’ family of mum killed on London Underground urge depression sufferers

07:00 12 January 2017

Family snapshot from happier times... Margaret Tisson when one of her two sons was born

Family snapshot from happier times... Margaret Tisson when one of her two sons was born

Archant

The heartbroken family and friends of a woman believed to have taken her own life on the London Underground have launched a campaign urging those with depression or mental illness not to suffer in silence.

Margaret Tisson—a popular East End school dinner lady who was about to retire—had bouts of depression without telling her family.

Comment
Marcus Tisson and family portrait of mum MargaretMarcus Tisson and family portrait of mum Margaret

She ended up on the platform at Mile End station and threw herself in front of a Central line train last August in front of horrified passengers.

Now her son Marcus Tisson has started a Facebook Don’t Suffer in Silence support group, which is planning its first fundraising dinner at Canary Wharf on June 2.

The launch comes in the week the Prime Minister announced a national strategy on mental health awareness.

“Mum went missing one Sunday morning and we were all looking for her,” Marcus tells today’s East London Advertiser.

Marcus Tisson and Carly BalfourthMarcus Tisson and Carly Balfourth

“All the time she was at Mile End station for several hours, before she jumped on the track as a train approached.

“I went into shock when I was told. It seemed like the world had stopped.

“We have no idea why mum did it—she was a strong-willed women, but suffered depression in silence. We didn’t know anything about it.”

The family from in Bow have set up a Facebook page urging those with depression to contact them for help and be put in touch with experts to get them through the bad patch.

Depression sofferer Carly Balfourth, now a mental health 'ambassador'Depression sofferer Carly Balfourth, now a mental health 'ambassador'

The inquest into 59-year-old Margaret Tisson’s death is due at Poplar Coroner’s Court next month. She came to Britain when she was 11 from St Lucia in the Caribbean, the family settling in Bow.

The mum-of-two was a popular dinner lady for 20 years at nearby Wellington Way Primary school, then for 10 years at Morpeth Secondary in Bethnal Green where she was working when she died.

Helping the support group is Carly Balfourth, 31, mum-of-two from Bow (pictured above) who is a sufferer herself since her best friend Gemma McCLuskie, the TV actress from EastEnders, was murdered in 2012.

It was Carly who organised a Facebook campaign when Gemma went missing before her dismembered body was discovered in the Regent’s Canal at Haggerston over the coming months.

Murder victim Gemma McCLuskieMurder victim Gemma McCLuskie

“It just hit me like a tonne of bricks,” Carly recalls. “I couldn’t escape from it because her murder was so widely reported.

“Everyone was talking about it—even when I went shopping there were people in the supermarket talking about it, or in the school-playground. There was just no escape.”

But Carly sought help and her GP sent her for counselling to “get to the root of what causes depression before you can get over it—not to suffer alone”.

Her depression continued through 2013 when Gemma’s brother Tony McCLuskie living with her in Bethnal Green was arrested for her murder and jailed by the Old Bailey.

Carly, now a mental health ‘ambassador’ who gives talks on depression, is helping organise Marcus’s big night on June 2. The support group holds its first major function at Canary Wharf’s Riverside Plaza hotel in West Ferry Circus on the anniversary of the Queen’s 1952 coronation. Tickets are £100 including meal, wine and champagne reception. Showbiz personalities confirmed include Five After Midnight from X-factor, Actor Adam Deacon and Sandra from TV’s Gogglebox.

Keywords: Facebook United Kingdom London

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Hackney Gazette visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Hackney Gazette staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Hackney Gazette account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Hackney News Stories

Woman raped in Victoria Park

Yesterday, 19:22 Emma Bartholomew
Victoria park taped off and #mps attending Photo: @LundunFeeldz

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a woman was allegedly raped in Victoria Park in the early hours this morning.

‘Iconic’ Shoreditch Artwall can stay put

Yesterday, 14:57 Emma Bartholomew
Street artist Zabou's work 'Shoreditch Curtain'

Developers of a luxury complex have promised an iconic graffiti wall which promotes up-and-coming street artists can remain.

Rio staff taking action against bosses in ongoing pay dispute

Yesterday, 14:40 Sam Gelder
Protesters outside the Rio Cinema in Dalston on Wednesday last week (Picture: Julia Sukan del Rio)

Staff at Dalston’s Rio cinema are taking action against bosses, claiming they are trying to block negotiations about wages and conditions.

Dalston love triangle killing: Jealous husband Huseyin Akkoyun sentenced to 12 years for Mehmet Degerli manslaughter

Yesterday, 11:32 Emma Bartholomew
Mehmet Degerli

A jealous husband has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for the manslaughter of his wife’s new lover – and his best friend of 20 years.

400-homes plan for Nightingale Estate gets green light

Yesterday, 11:12 Sam Gelder
Architects at Karakusevic Carson have designed the new-look Nightingale Estate. Picture: Hackney Council.

Disused land on a Lower Clapton estate will be transformed into 400 homes after ambitious plans were passed by councillors.

Concern grows for Volodymyr Grybinchak, missing from Hackney for one week

Yesterday, 07:53 Emma Bartholomew
Volodymyr Grybinchak

Police are growing increasingly concerned about a man who has been missing from Hackney for a week.

Dalston love triangle killing: Jealous husband Huseyin Akkoyun guilty of Mehmet Degerli manslaughter

Thu, 15:19 Emma Bartholomew
Mehmet Degerli

A jealous husband who killed his estranged wife’s new lover in a Dalston car park is today facing jail after being convicted of manslaughter.

Stoke Newington and Stamford Hill Post Offices under threat in latest cull

Thu, 14:54 Sam Gelder
Diane Abbott MP joined CWU members outside the Kingsland High Street Post Office when they walked out in December. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Fifteen jobs are under threat at the Post Offices in Stoke Newington and Stamford Hill, which have been included in the latest national cull and look set to close.

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Man fighting for his life after second Dalston stabbing in 12 hours

The scene of the second stabbing in Arcola Street.

Woman raped in Victoria Park

Victoria park taped off and #mps attending Photo: @LundunFeeldz

Hackney’s Bridge Academy head ‘keeping mum’ over uniform mistake

Bridge Academy

Exclusive: Guydance Dacres shooting: Fresh appeal on 20th anniversary of teen’s ‘Murder Mile’ nightclub death

Guydance Dacres, right, was shot dead in Chimes nightclub in January 1997.

Cat found completely skinned: Second animal mutilated in Hackney within three weeks

A file image of a grey and white kitten. Picture: Clemens V Vogelsang/Flickr/Creative Commons licence CC BY 2.0
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists