Donald Trump mocked with ‘Top Trumps’ graffiti in Shoreditch

18:13 30 January 2017

This 'Top Trump' graffiti has appeared in Shoreditch. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA

This 'Top Trump' graffiti has appeared in Shoreditch. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

A graffiti artist has had some fun mocking up a “world leader’s edition” of popular children’s game Top Trumps on a wall in Shoreditch.

A piece of graffiti on a wall in Shoreditch, east London, uses a parody of the Top Trumps card game to criticise US President Donald Trump. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PAA piece of graffiti on a wall in Shoreditch, east London, uses a parody of the Top Trumps card game to criticise US President Donald Trump. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA

The painting, featuring a smirking Donald Trump, lists his ratings out of 100 in the style of the traditional card game.

He gets top marks for misogyny, Islamophobia, verbal diarrhoea, idiocracy (foolish behaviour), megalomania and “smug face” but the minimum score of zero for “nacho lover”.

The artwork was done ahead of a huge rally in Downing Street tonight, protesting against the president’s divisive travel ban.

A petition to prevent him making a state visit to the UK has reached more than 1.25 million signatures, with Hackney South and Shoreditch and Hackney North and Stoke Newington having the highest proportion of signatories in the country with 14.16 per cent and 13.31pc.

