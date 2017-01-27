Search

Advanced search

E-bike shop owner recovers stolen £1,300 cycle in Hackney Road

13:35 30 January 2017

Alexandra Prut with Ben Jaconelli, who recovered her stolen e-bike.

Alexandra Prut with Ben Jaconelli, who recovered her stolen e-bike.

Archant

The boss of an electric bike shop who once used an army truck to recover a stolen bike has seized back another nicked cycle.

Comment

Ben Jaconelli, of online store Fully Charged, retrieved the £1,300 e-bike belonging to Alexandra Prut after she came into his store in floods of tears.

Her Benelli Classica was stolen from outside her home in Islington last month after her landlord told her she couldn’t have it in the house.

Ben, who runs Fully Charged from Haggerston, had his own e-bike pinched in 2014. But after the thief called him to get a battery charger he went round his house in a friend’s army truck and swiftly got it back.

And he was more than happy to help Alexandra.

“She came in to see me in floods of tears asking if there was anyway we could trace the bike and to be aware someone might try to buy a new battery,” he explained.

“The fact the battery was missing was a big clue to finding the bike and meant that the crook would face a near impossible challenge to get it going.”

By sheer coincidence Ben then spotted a Benelli bike on Hackney Road last week and confronted the “owner”.

He said: “I realised it was the same bike straight away as it was missing a battery and had been taped up with black tape to protect the insides from getting wet.

“I approached the guy and asked him where he got the bike from and I could tell he was instantly on his back foot.

“He told me his girlfriend got it for him as a present. He agreed he’d bought the bike very cheaply, maybe too cheaply, and understood it was stolen.”

Ben got the bike back and was thanked by Alexandra with a bottle of champagne.

Related articles

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Hackney Gazette visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Hackney Gazette staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Hackney Gazette account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Hackney News Stories

E-bike shop owner recovers stolen £1,300 cycle in Hackney Road

51 minutes ago Sam Gelder
Alexandra Prut with Ben Jaconelli, who recovered her stolen e-bike.

The boss of an electric bike shop who once used an army truck to recover a stolen bike has seized back another nicked cycle.

Boys at Stamford Hill Jewish ‘boarding school’ left ‘without proper toilets or water for three months’

56 minutes ago Emma Bartholomew
Hackney Town Hall: 'Not our problem.' Picture: Ken Mears

Boys at an Orthodox Jewish “boarding school” may have been left without adequate toilets, fire safety measures and hot water for three months as authorities wrangle over who is responsible for regulating it.

Donald Trump petition: Hackney North and Stoke Newington has UK’s second-highest number of anti-Trump backers

13:06 James Morris
Hackney North and Stoke Newington MP Diane Abbott. Picture: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire

Approaching 8,000 people in Diane Abbott’s Hackney North and Stoke Newington constituency have backed a petition urging the government not to let US president Donald Trump visit the Queen.

Dalston stabbing: Man in hospital after 7th stabbing in Hackney this month

10:05 Sam Gelder
Stoke Newington Road was taped off at the junction with Somerford Grove. Picture: Met Police

A man is in hospital after being stabbed in Dalston on Friday night.

Smoking increases cost of social care in Hackney by nearly £5million

09:48 James Morris
Smoking increases the cost of social care by millions, say Action on Smoking and Health. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

Social care for over-50s in Hackney is costing an extra £4.7million a year – because of smoking.

Homerton stabbing: Teen arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

10:42 Sam Gelder
The man was stabbed in Harrowgate Road, Homerton. Picture: @HackneyMPS

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing in Homerton last week.

Sad memories of Hackney patients sent to live in asylum that branded them ‘idiots’ and ‘imbeciles’

Friday, January 27, 2017 Emma Bartholomew
St Lawrence's in Caterham

Harvey Waterman, now 80, tells Emma Bartholomew about his youth in the mental institution he was sent to age four

‘The men in suits want a bit of the hipster pie’: Insurance firm Aviva under fire for Hoxton Square expansion plans

Friday, January 27, 2017 Emma Bartholomew
An artist's impression of Aviva's plans for Hoxton Square. Picture: Aviva

Aviva’s bid to tap into the trendiness of Hoxton has been savaged by historians and neighbours – who are concerned they will turn the “historic home of the Hackney artist” into a “corporate playground”.

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Dalston stabbing: Man in hospital after 7th stabbing in Hackney this month

Stoke Newington Road was taped off at the junction with Somerford Grove. Picture: Met Police

Growing concern for missing Hackney teenager

Missing Hackney teenager Reece Staples

‘The men in suits want a bit of the hipster pie’: Insurance firm Aviva under fire for Hoxton Square expansion plans

An artist's impression of Aviva's plans for Hoxton Square. Picture: Aviva

Finsbury Park stabbing: Man, 32, knifed near Woodberry Down Primary School

The scene of the stabbing in Woodberry Grove was taped off by police (Photo: @Shomrim)

Hackney Council sacks worker for fraud

Hackney Town Hall. Picture: Isabel Infantes
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists