Search

Advanced search

‘Don’t ignore poverty’ inner city mayors urge PM with new funding formula for schools

14:05 06 January 2017

Mayor John Biggs facing cuts by Theresa May's government

Mayor John Biggs facing cuts by Theresa May's government

Archant

The Mayor in one of Britain’s most deprived areas has called on the Prime Minister to scrap her planned changes to school funding which threaten cuts in areas with children from the poorest backgrounds.

Comment
Tower Hamlets Mayor John Biggs looks westward to the Govenment in a 'bulldog' plea over school fundingTower Hamlets Mayor John Biggs looks westward to the Govenment in a 'bulldog' plea over school funding

Tower Hamlets Mayor John Biggs made his appeal to Downing Street—along with 23 other inner city mayors and council leaders across the country—pleading for the government to reverse planned changes to the schools’ budget funding formula which at present is weighted to help children from deprived backgrounds.

The inner city leaders say the changes would reverse progress made in the past 10 years.

Examples include latest league tables showing Tower Hamlets primary schools ranked 11th in the country for children achieving standards in the Three Rs.

What worries Mayor John Biggs is a new formula no longer takes poverty or deprivation into account when handing out funds to schools.

East End children learning IT coding at Bethnal Green's Rochelle PrimaryEast End children learning IT coding at Bethnal Green's Rochelle Primary

He and the other council leaders signed an open letter to Downing Street pointing out that schools in deprived areas face a £245m annual loss, while affluent areas would gain £218m.

“Our schools produce amazing exam results despite Tower Hamlets being one of the most deprived places in the country,” he told the East London Advertiser. “Social mobility would be harmed if the government goes ahead with these plans which do nothing but punish pupils from the poorest communities.”

The new formula follows lobbying by affluent areas seeking equal hand-outs which would give them an extra £218m — at the expense of poorer districts.

Tower Hamlets is getting children up to scratch in reading, writing and arithmetic, according to last summer’s National Curriculum tests for 11-year-olds, because it is being given the resources it needs.

Children at playtime in Spitalfields Christchurch PrimaryChildren at playtime in Spitalfields Christchurch Primary

“We’ve always known we have some of the best schools in the country,” the mayor added. “Now it’s official.”

Funding changes would undermine youngsters educating their way out of poverty, he argues.

No school in a deprived area should be worse off as a result of the formula, the mayors’ open letter to Downing Street insists, if injustice is to be tackled in a modern Britain.

+++

Local authority leaders signing the letter to Downing Street:

John Biggs, Mayor, London borough of Tower Hamlets

Philip Glanville, Mayor, London borough of Hackney

Robin Wales, Mayor, London borough of Newham

Darren Rodwell, Leader, London borough of Barking & Dagenham

Chris Robbins, London borough of Waltham Forest

Denise Hyland, Leader, London borough of Greenwich

Lib Peck, Leader, London borough of Lambeth

Steve Bullock, Mayor, London borough of Lewisham

Peter John, Leader, London borough of Southwark

Richard Watts, Leader, London borough of Islington

Sarah Hayward, Leader, London borough of Camden

Elin Weston, Cabinet member for children and families, London borough of Haringey

Doug Taylor, Leader, London borough of Enfield

Stephen Cowan, Leader, London borough of Hammersmith & Fulham

Steve Curran, Leader, London borough of Hounslow

Susan Hinchcliffe, Leader, Bradford council

John Clancy, Leader, Birmingham city council

George Duggins, Leader, Coventry city council

David Sheard, Leader, Kirklees council

Joe Anderson, Mayor, Liverpool city council

Hazel Simmons, Leader, Luton council

Richard Leese, Leader, Manchester city council

Jon Collins, Leader, Nottingham city council

Chris Read, Leader, Rotherham council

Keywords: John Biggs United Kingdom United States America London Tower Hamlets

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Hackney Gazette visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Hackney Gazette staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Hackney Gazette account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Hackney News Stories

Woman raped in Victoria Park

Yesterday, 19:22 Emma Bartholomew
Victoria park taped off and #mps attending Photo: @LundunFeeldz

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a woman was allegedly raped in Victoria Park in the early hours this morning.

‘Iconic’ Shoreditch Artwall can stay put

Yesterday, 14:57 Emma Bartholomew
Street artist Zabou's work 'Shoreditch Curtain'

Developers of a luxury complex have promised an iconic graffiti wall which promotes up-and-coming street artists can remain.

Rio staff taking action against bosses in ongoing pay dispute

Yesterday, 14:40 Sam Gelder
Protesters outside the Rio Cinema in Dalston on Wednesday last week (Picture: Julia Sukan del Rio)

Staff at Dalston’s Rio cinema are taking action against bosses, claiming they are trying to block negotiations about wages and conditions.

Dalston love triangle killing: Jealous husband Huseyin Akkoyun sentenced to 12 years for Mehmet Degerli manslaughter

Yesterday, 11:32 Emma Bartholomew
Mehmet Degerli

A jealous husband has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for the manslaughter of his wife’s new lover – and his best friend of 20 years.

400-homes plan for Nightingale Estate gets green light

Yesterday, 11:12 Sam Gelder
Architects at Karakusevic Carson have designed the new-look Nightingale Estate. Picture: Hackney Council.

Disused land on a Lower Clapton estate will be transformed into 400 homes after ambitious plans were passed by councillors.

Concern grows for Volodymyr Grybinchak, missing from Hackney for one week

Yesterday, 07:53 Emma Bartholomew
Volodymyr Grybinchak

Police are growing increasingly concerned about a man who has been missing from Hackney for a week.

Dalston love triangle killing: Jealous husband Huseyin Akkoyun guilty of Mehmet Degerli manslaughter

Thu, 15:19 Emma Bartholomew
Mehmet Degerli

A jealous husband who killed his estranged wife’s new lover in a Dalston car park is today facing jail after being convicted of manslaughter.

Stoke Newington and Stamford Hill Post Offices under threat in latest cull

Thu, 14:54 Sam Gelder
Diane Abbott MP joined CWU members outside the Kingsland High Street Post Office when they walked out in December. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Fifteen jobs are under threat at the Post Offices in Stoke Newington and Stamford Hill, which have been included in the latest national cull and look set to close.

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Man fighting for his life after second Dalston stabbing in 12 hours

The scene of the second stabbing in Arcola Street.

Woman raped in Victoria Park

Victoria park taped off and #mps attending Photo: @LundunFeeldz

Hackney’s Bridge Academy head ‘keeping mum’ over uniform mistake

Bridge Academy

Exclusive: Guydance Dacres shooting: Fresh appeal on 20th anniversary of teen’s ‘Murder Mile’ nightclub death

Guydance Dacres, right, was shot dead in Chimes nightclub in January 1997.

Cat found completely skinned: Second animal mutilated in Hackney within three weeks

A file image of a grey and white kitten. Picture: Clemens V Vogelsang/Flickr/Creative Commons licence CC BY 2.0
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists