Entrepreneurs opening American football club to help combat childhood obesity in Hackney

A pair of entrepreneurs are opening an American football club to help combat childhood obesity in Hackney.

American football sessions are being launched at Skinners' Academy on Friday in an effort to combat childhood obesity in Hackney.

Rani Lewinson and Faz Hossenally are directors of FloRéal Sports, an initiative which aims to give children and young people from deprived backgrounds the chance to get involved with American football.

Both women – who live in Highbury – were inspired to introduce the sport to schools in Hackney after reading about the alarming rate of childhood obesity across the borough, as well as the seventh highest rate of obesity in reception children in England (12 per cent).

According to data from the National Child Measurement Programme for 2014/15, 41 per cent of Hackney’s 11-year-olds are overweight or obese.

To launch the programme, a “Friday night lights” American football session will be held at Skinners Academy on Friday, with the aim of rolling the sport out to other schools that take an interest.

Rani said: “We are delighted to be bringing American flag football to London, but most importantly to deprived areas and boroughs such as Hackney where children and young people otherwise would not have the opportunity to play it.

“We are aligning with the government’s obesity strategy, promoting physical activity and healthy eating at its best.”

American flag football is a non-contact version of the sport that does not rely on the use of helmets and protective wear.

The free try-out session will be for eight- to 11-year-olds from 5pm to 6pm, and 12- to 15-year-olds between 6pm and 7pm.

Members of the Hackney club will also have exclusive access to programmes designed by the nutritionist of NFL team the Dallas Cowboys.

For more information on the scheme visit florealsports.com.