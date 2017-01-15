Search

Advanced search

Entrepreneurs opening American football club to help combat childhood obesity in Hackney

10:25 17 January 2017

American football sessions are being launched at Skinners' Academy on Friday in an effort to combat childhood obesity in Hackney.

American football sessions are being launched at Skinners' Academy on Friday in an effort to combat childhood obesity in Hackney.

Archant

A pair of entrepreneurs are opening an American football club to help combat childhood obesity in Hackney.

Comment
American football sessions are being launched at Skinners' Academy on Friday in an effort to combat childhood obesity in Hackney.American football sessions are being launched at Skinners' Academy on Friday in an effort to combat childhood obesity in Hackney.

Rani Lewinson and Faz Hossenally are directors of FloRéal Sports, an initiative which aims to give children and young people from deprived backgrounds the chance to get involved with American football.

Both women – who live in Highbury – were inspired to introduce the sport to schools in Hackney after reading about the alarming rate of childhood obesity across the borough, as well as the seventh highest rate of obesity in reception children in England (12 per cent).

According to data from the National Child Measurement Programme for 2014/15, 41 per cent of Hackney’s 11-year-olds are overweight or obese.

To launch the programme, a “Friday night lights” American football session will be held at Skinners Academy on Friday, with the aim of rolling the sport out to other schools that take an interest.

Rani said: “We are delighted to be bringing American flag football to London, but most importantly to deprived areas and boroughs such as Hackney where children and young people otherwise would not have the opportunity to play it.

“We are aligning with the government’s obesity strategy, promoting physical activity and healthy eating at its best.”

American flag football is a non-contact version of the sport that does not rely on the use of helmets and protective wear.

The free try-out session will be for eight- to 11-year-olds from 5pm to 6pm, and 12- to 15-year-olds between 6pm and 7pm.

Members of the Hackney club will also have exclusive access to programmes designed by the nutritionist of NFL team the Dallas Cowboys.

For more information on the scheme visit florealsports.com.

Keywords: United Kingdom London

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Hackney Gazette visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Hackney Gazette staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Hackney Gazette account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Hackney News Stories

Entrepreneurs opening American football club to help combat childhood obesity in Hackney

10:25 James Scott
American football sessions are being launched at Skinners' Academy on Friday in an effort to combat childhood obesity in Hackney.

A pair of entrepreneurs are opening an American football club to help combat childhood obesity in Hackney.

Hero Hoxton garage owner Errol McKellar to appear on prostate cancer billboards across Britain

08:31 Alahna Kindred
Errol McKellar stands next to his photo, which appears on an awareness advertisment for Prostate Cancer UK at Bus Stop K in Pembury Road. Picture: Polly Hancock

A world-renowned Dalston snapper has joined forces with a Hoxton hero to stop black men dying of prostate cancer.

Manor House: Armed police swarm Seven Sisters Road hunting man who threatened to shoot officers

Yesterday, 23:15 Ramzy Alwakeel
Seven Sisters Road and Portland Rise were taped off. Picture: @ShulemStern

Armed police tonight swarmed Manor House in search of a man who threatened to shoot officers.

Hackney Council tells Network Rail: ‘Stop charging Shoreditch rents across the borough’

Yesterday, 15:33 Sam Gelder
Hackney mayor Philip Glanville has hit out at Network Rail

Hackney Council has blasted Network Rail for forcing independent businesses to close with its astronomical rent hikes.

Hackney Council set to buy Tesco Morning Lane site in multi-million-pound project

Yesterday, 14:30 Sam Gelder
Tesco Morning Lane. Picture: Google Maps

Hackney Council is close to buying the Tesco site in Morning Lane in a multi-million-pound move that would provide workspace, shops and homes.

Hackney Marshes sex attacker facing years in jail

Yesterday, 10:11 Sam Gelder
Peter Fabiyi

A sexual predator who attacked two women while they were on a morning jog in Hackney Marshes is facing years in jail.

Radical barber Pat back in business after Balls Pond Road fire that cost him his salon and home

Yesterday, 07:00 Alahna Kindred
Pat unpacks his 'barber shop in a backpack' for the Gazette's photographer. Picture: Polly Hancock

A barber whose Balls Pond Road salon was destroyed by a fire in November is back in business – despite the fact the blaze made him homeless.

Homerton girl lands dream role in film industry

Sunday, January 15, 2017 Sam Gelder
Laura Perrachon got her job through the programme

A young Homerton woman is making her way in the film industry thanks to a National Lottery funded project.

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Hackney Council set to buy Tesco Morning Lane site in multi-million-pound project

Tesco Morning Lane. Picture: Google Maps

Manor House: Armed police swarm Seven Sisters Road hunting man who threatened to shoot officers

Seven Sisters Road and Portland Rise were taped off. Picture: @ShulemStern

Hackney Marshes sex attacker facing years in jail

Peter Fabiyi

Woman raped in Victoria Park

Victoria park taped off and #mps attending Photo: @LundunFeeldz

Hackney Council tells Network Rail: ‘Stop charging Shoreditch rents across the borough’

Hackney mayor Philip Glanville has hit out at Network Rail
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists