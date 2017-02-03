Spanish lessons take digital turn for William Patten Primary School linguists

The launch of William Patten School's Spanish app. Archant

Spanish lessons have taken a digital turn for budding linguists at William Patten Primary School.

The school has launched an app filled with lessons, videos and games based on the Spanish curriculum being taught to youngsters across Hackney.

To mark the app’s creation, parents were invited to join their children at a Spanish celebration day, featuring food and drink from Church Street restaurant Escocesa.

After a presentation and demonstration on how to use the app, families were invited to try it out for themselves, with the idea being that the tool can be used at home as well.

Year 6 pupil Octavia Farrelly said: “My favourite thing about the Spanish app is the way children can play their part in the games and how friendly, easy and helpful it is.

“The app could help me learn Spanish by being interactive and having loads of fun with little games and voices so it keeps you entertained while you are learning.”

Fellow student Henry Lankester-Jones said: “Lots of children have never been in an app before and it gave them an amazing opportunity. I also think it is a really fun way to learn Spanish.”

The app, created following the school’s collaboration with a parent with a background in app design, celebrates the work of children from reception to Year 6.

Year 4 pupil Elliana Clarke said: “My favourite thing about the Spanish App is that there are different activities to do and videos to watch and they help you with the activities.

“It’s fun and educational. The app could help me learn Spanish by knowing how words are spelled and pronounced.”

The creation of the app is part of the school’s ambition to increase the number of linguists at the school.

Headteacher Karen Law said: “It looks so incredibly polished and professional and I love the way our children’s energy and humour has been represented.”

It is available for free download from the Apple App Store and Google Play.