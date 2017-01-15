Search

Advanced search

Hackney Council set to buy Tesco Morning Lane site in multi-million-pound project

14:30 16 January 2017

Tesco Morning Lane. Picture: Google Maps

Tesco Morning Lane. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Hackney Council is close to buying the Tesco site in Morning Lane in a multi-million-pound move that would provide workspace, shops and homes.

Comment

The deal would see high-end fashion hub Hackney Walk develop the land, building a new, smaller Tesco and 270,000 sq ft of commercial space, with some at affordable rates.

That would create 1,500 jobs, half of which would go to Hackney locals through the council’s Ways Into Work job service.

It would also free up 245,000 sq ft for new homes, with a minimum 20 per cent coming under the “affordable” umbrella – way short of the 50pc target.

“Affordable” could mean anything from shared ownership, council housing or help to buy, as well as mayor Philip Glanville’s preferred option of London Living Rent homes, where tenants pay about a third of the average income on rent.

The deal has come about because Tesco is looking to sell off land from its property portfolio. But before it can be signed off, Hackney’s cabinet members must give it the green light at a meeting next week.

Town hall bosses refused to say how much they would be paying for the land, though made it clear taxpayers wouldn’t be paying a penny.

They will be turning to the Public Works Loan Board for the money, and said the project will effectively be cost neutral with the money coming in down the line from rent and agreed payments with Hackney Walk.

Plans for the site are expected to take 18 months plus to put together, with Tesco staying put for four years until the new store is ready.

Mayor Glanville said Hackney Walk would have to broaden their range of shops for the new site, saying it wouldn’t just be high-end designer outlets.

He said: “This is a once in a generation opportunity for the council to acquire a site like this, so it’s important that we carefully consider our options.

“It’s a key development site, and will be quickly snapped up by a housing developer if we decide not to go ahead, and we will lose control over what happens to this large plot of land in the middle of Hackney Central.

“Since Tesco told us about their plans, we’ve been carefully balancing up our options.

“This is a significant investment, but the benefits to Hackney are just as significant; space for 1,500 jobs, genuinely affordable workspace, 50pc of the retail jobs prioritised for Hackney residents and onsite affordable homes.”

The mayor added developers would have to be mindful of the “Tesco Towers” plans from six years ago, which were rejected at the planning stage after St John at Hackney church complained about the height of the building.

Tesco’s property boss Steve Rigby said the supermarket giant, founded by Jack Cohen on Well Street Market, was proud of its Hackney connection. He added: “We have looked at a number of proposals and held discussions with several parties but Hackney’s proposal aligns best with our aims of releasing value from our property portfolio, while enabling regeneration and enhancing the experience for customers.”

Related articles

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Hackney Gazette visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Hackney Gazette staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Hackney Gazette account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Hackney News Stories

Breaking News: Manor House: Armed police swarm Seven Sisters Road hunting man who threatened to shoot officers

Yesterday, 23:15 Ramzy Alwakeel
Seven Sisters Road and Portland Rise were taped off. Picture: @ShulemStern

Armed police tonight swarmed Manor House in search of a man who threatened to shoot officers.

Hackney Council tells Network Rail: ‘Stop charging Shoreditch rents across the borough’

Yesterday, 15:33 Sam Gelder
Hackney mayor Philip Glanville has hit out at Network Rail

Hackney Council has blasted Network Rail for forcing independent businesses to close with its astronomical rent hikes.

Hackney Council set to buy Tesco Morning Lane site in multi-million-pound project

Yesterday, 14:30 Sam Gelder
Tesco Morning Lane. Picture: Google Maps

Hackney Council is close to buying the Tesco site in Morning Lane in a multi-million-pound move that would provide workspace, shops and homes.

Hackney Marshes sex attacker facing years in jail

Yesterday, 10:11 Sam Gelder
Peter Fabiyi

A sexual predator who attacked two women while they were on a morning jog in Hackney Marshes is facing years in jail.

Radical barber Pat back in business after Balls Pond Road fire that cost him his salon and home

Yesterday, 07:00 Alahna Kindred
Pat unpacks his 'barber shop in a backpack' for the Gazette's photographer. Picture: Polly Hancock

A barber whose Balls Pond Road salon was destroyed by a fire in November is back in business – despite the fact the blaze made him homeless.

Homerton girl lands dream role in film industry

Sunday, January 15, 2017 Sam Gelder
Laura Perrachon got her job through the programme

A young Homerton woman is making her way in the film industry thanks to a National Lottery funded project.

Woman raped in Victoria Park

Friday, January 13, 2017 Emma Bartholomew
Victoria park taped off and #mps attending Photo: @LundunFeeldz

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a woman was allegedly raped in Victoria Park in the early hours this morning.

‘Iconic’ Shoreditch Artwall can stay put

Friday, January 13, 2017 Emma Bartholomew
Street artist Zabou's work 'Shoreditch Curtain'

Developers of a luxury complex have promised an iconic graffiti wall which promotes up-and-coming street artists can remain.

Breaking News

Manor House: Armed police swarm Seven Sisters Road hunting man who threatened to shoot officers

Yesterday, 23:15
Seven Sisters Road and Portland Rise were taped off. Picture: @ShulemStern

Armed police tonight swarmed Manor House in search of a man who threatened to shoot officers.

Read more

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Hackney Council set to buy Tesco Morning Lane site in multi-million-pound project

Tesco Morning Lane. Picture: Google Maps

Hackney Marshes sex attacker facing years in jail

Peter Fabiyi

Breaking News: Manor House: Armed police swarm Seven Sisters Road hunting man who threatened to shoot officers

Seven Sisters Road and Portland Rise were taped off. Picture: @ShulemStern

Woman raped in Victoria Park

Victoria park taped off and #mps attending Photo: @LundunFeeldz

Hackney Council tells Network Rail: ‘Stop charging Shoreditch rents across the borough’

Hackney mayor Philip Glanville has hit out at Network Rail
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists