Search

Advanced search

Hackney Council to install double yellows after parking zone chaos in Lower Clapton

18:30 10 January 2017

The parking zones elsewhere have left Chatsworth Road feeling the brunt of it. Picture: Adam Neilson.

The parking zones elsewhere have left Chatsworth Road feeling the brunt of it. Picture: Adam Neilson.

Archant

Hackney Council is being forced to paint emergency double yellow lines following parking zone chaos that saw an ambulance unable to get down Chatsworth Road.

Comment

Last month 13 roads in the Clapton Pond area closed to non-resident parking. But six didn’t – and with people now parking in those roads instead, they are feeling the strain.

“Parking has always been a problem in the area, but the chaos unleashed since the rezone has been too much,” said Adam Neilson, of Chatsworth Road, where people have started parking on both sides of the road, effectively turning it into a single lane.

“The rezone happened just before Christmas, so the effect has only become evident now people are back to work. There have been plenty of heated arguments, drivers having to get out of their cars to help others through, beeping, shouting.

“I reached breaking point when I saw an ambulance trying to drive down with its blue lights flashing, before having to reverse all the way back so it could find a different route.”

Buses have been affected too, with TfL tweeting on January 6: “Route 308 is running to and from Millfields Road and unable to serve Chatsworth Road due to parked cars blocking the road.”

Some residents also voiced concerns about pollution. “Because of the congestion, there’s been a lot of concentrated air pollution from vehicles adjacent to Millfields Park,” said Ian Jarrold of Powerscroft Road, “As a father of a young son, this is of great concern.”

Transport boss Cllr Feryal Demirci told the Gazette: “We are aware of the traffic issues on Chatsworth Road and will be introducing double yellow lines on the eastern side between Millfields Road and Lea Bridge Road to improve traffic flow. This is being undertaken as emergency works and is expected to be in place by Wednesday.”

For locals, this won’t solve the whole problem: “This will cure the log jam of the traffic,” said Neilson, “But it won’t resolve the parking nightmare for us and other residents.”

Cllr Demirci said another consultation was under way with those streets that previously rejected the permit scheme: “If controls are supported, residents and businesses will be able to buy permits from April 2017 with controls being introduced in May 2017.”

Related articles

Keywords: Hackney Council

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Hackney Gazette visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Hackney Gazette staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Hackney Gazette account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Hackney News Stories

Woman raped in Victoria Park

Yesterday, 19:22 Emma Bartholomew
Victoria park taped off and #mps attending Photo: @LundunFeeldz

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a woman was allegedly raped in Victoria Park in the early hours this morning.

‘Iconic’ Shoreditch Artwall can stay put

Yesterday, 14:57 Emma Bartholomew
Street artist Zabou's work 'Shoreditch Curtain'

Developers of a luxury complex have promised an iconic graffiti wall which promotes up-and-coming street artists can remain.

Rio staff taking action against bosses in ongoing pay dispute

Yesterday, 14:40 Sam Gelder
Protesters outside the Rio Cinema in Dalston on Wednesday last week (Picture: Julia Sukan del Rio)

Staff at Dalston’s Rio cinema are taking action against bosses, claiming they are trying to block negotiations about wages and conditions.

Dalston love triangle killing: Jealous husband Huseyin Akkoyun sentenced to 12 years for Mehmet Degerli manslaughter

Yesterday, 11:32 Emma Bartholomew
Mehmet Degerli

A jealous husband has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for the manslaughter of his wife’s new lover – and his best friend of 20 years.

400-homes plan for Nightingale Estate gets green light

Yesterday, 11:12 Sam Gelder
Architects at Karakusevic Carson have designed the new-look Nightingale Estate. Picture: Hackney Council.

Disused land on a Lower Clapton estate will be transformed into 400 homes after ambitious plans were passed by councillors.

Concern grows for Volodymyr Grybinchak, missing from Hackney for one week

Yesterday, 07:53 Emma Bartholomew
Volodymyr Grybinchak

Police are growing increasingly concerned about a man who has been missing from Hackney for a week.

Dalston love triangle killing: Jealous husband Huseyin Akkoyun guilty of Mehmet Degerli manslaughter

Thu, 15:19 Emma Bartholomew
Mehmet Degerli

A jealous husband who killed his estranged wife’s new lover in a Dalston car park is today facing jail after being convicted of manslaughter.

Stoke Newington and Stamford Hill Post Offices under threat in latest cull

Thu, 14:54 Sam Gelder
Diane Abbott MP joined CWU members outside the Kingsland High Street Post Office when they walked out in December. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Fifteen jobs are under threat at the Post Offices in Stoke Newington and Stamford Hill, which have been included in the latest national cull and look set to close.

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Man fighting for his life after second Dalston stabbing in 12 hours

The scene of the second stabbing in Arcola Street.

Woman raped in Victoria Park

Victoria park taped off and #mps attending Photo: @LundunFeeldz

Hackney’s Bridge Academy head ‘keeping mum’ over uniform mistake

Bridge Academy

Exclusive: Guydance Dacres shooting: Fresh appeal on 20th anniversary of teen’s ‘Murder Mile’ nightclub death

Guydance Dacres, right, was shot dead in Chimes nightclub in January 1997.

Cat found completely skinned: Second animal mutilated in Hackney within three weeks

A file image of a grey and white kitten. Picture: Clemens V Vogelsang/Flickr/Creative Commons licence CC BY 2.0
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists