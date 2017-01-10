Hackney police appeal to trace missing woman Joanne Sedeno

Joanne Sedeno police

Police in Hackney are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a woman who has been missing for two days.

Joanne Sedeno, 35, was last seen at 1pm at her home in Hackney on Sunday.

She is described as a light-skinned black woman, of slim-build, approximately 5ft 3ins tall with Afro-style hair.

At the time of her disappearance she was wearing a Puffa jacket and a baseball cap.

Anyone who has seen her or who knows of her whereabouts is asked to call police via 101 or Missing People on 116 000.