Hackney pub The Glory hosts George Michael tribute party

George Michael, who died at 53 on Christmas Day, pictured in 1985. Picture: PA Wire PA Wire/PA Images

“All that’s missing is the sea” at a special George Michael tribute event at The Glory pub tonight.

Drag queen John Sizzle Drag queen John Sizzle

“Club Tropicana” has been organised by the Kingsland Road pub’s founders to celebrate the life of the Wham! singer, who died unexpectedly on Christmas Day aged 53.

There will be drag show tributes and sing-a-longs.

And the pub’s co-founder and drag queen will perform a bikini-clad Club Tropicana number that involves him lying on stage on a tea towel to sunbathe before throwing himself into a child’s paddling pool.

TV maker and co-owner of The Glory, Colin Rothbart, told the Gazette many of the pub’s regulars were friends with George.

He said: “I loved George Michael – in his later years he was unapologetically gay and an icon for how to live your life without giving a damn.

“I remember hanging outside his dad’s restaurant in Edgware when I was younger to see if he’d turn up. The way he was hounded and reported by the tabloids was and is the real scandal. Hopefully times will change.

“RIP to a man who tried to live his life without shame and fear and left us some great music as his everlasting legacy.”