Plea to help cancer-stricken DJ Daredevil from Stoke Newington
17:50 02 February 2017
An urgent fundraiser has been set up so a DJ paralysed by spinal cancer will have somewhere to live when he finishes chemotherapy and radiotherapy.
Stoke Newington man Ben Smith – aka DJ Daredevil – was diagnosed with Burkitt’s Lymphoma in December. The 39-year-old is currently undergoing treatment at St Bart’s Hospital for the high-grade, fast-growing cancer.
His brother Matt Smith, another DJ going by the name of Matman, has set up a GoFundMe appeal to help adapt his fourth-floor flat – which has no lift.
He said: “Although it’s hoped Ben will be able to eventually walk again, the recovery time is likely to be years.”
Visit gofundme.com/djdaredevil to find out more