Plea to help cancer-stricken DJ Daredevil from Stoke Newington

Ben Smith in hospital Archant

An urgent fundraiser has been set up so a DJ paralysed by spinal cancer will have somewhere to live when he finishes chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ben Smith Ben Smith

Stoke Newington man Ben Smith – aka DJ Daredevil – was diagnosed with Burkitt’s Lymphoma in December. The 39-year-old is currently undergoing treatment at St Bart’s Hospital for the high-grade, fast-growing cancer.

His brother Matt Smith, another DJ going by the name of Matman, has set up a GoFundMe appeal to help adapt his fourth-floor flat – which has no lift.

He said: “Although it’s hoped Ben will be able to eventually walk again, the recovery time is likely to be years.”

Visit gofundme.com/djdaredevil to find out more