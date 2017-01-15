Hero Hoxton garage owner Errol McKellar to appear on prostate cancer billboards across Britain

Errol McKellar stands next to his photo, which appears on an awareness advertisment for Prostate Cancer UK at Bus Stop K in Pembury Road. Picture: Polly Hancock Archant

A world-renowned Dalston snapper has joined forces with a Hoxton hero to stop black men dying of prostate cancer.

Errol McKellar's awareness-raising work has already seen dozens of men receive prostate cancer checks. Picture: Polly Hancock

Dennis Morris photographed Cremer Street garage owner Errol McKellar for billboards and bus stops across Britain as part of the Stronger Knowing More campaign.

It aims to raise awareness of the illness among the black community.

Errol was among eight portraits Dennis – known for his photos of Bob Marley and the Sex Pistols – shot in November.

Most of his subjects are famous politicians and athletes, but Dennis is particularly proud of photographing Errol.

"Errol is a very brave man. It was really touching to see someone who is respected in the community bringing awareness" Photographer Dennis Morris



The 59-year-old has featured in the Gazette several times in recent years thanks to his own tireless work to raise awareness of the disease, which he survived.

“Errol is a very brave man,” Dennis told the Gazette.

“It was really touching to see someone who is respected in the community bringing awareness.”

One in four black men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer at some point in their lives – double the risk faced by white men, according to Prostate Cancer UK.

“I was really struck by that statistic,” Dennis added. “I hope that these images and through the people who participated we can bring awareness.”

Dennis started taking pictures when he was nine in Dalston – and growing up he was known for walking around Hackney with a camera.

His photos for Prostate Cancer UK were unveiled on Monday. Errol’s picture appears, among other places, at the bus stop on Pembury and Downs Road – and he and Dennis were there to help launch the campaign.

Errol received the Points of Light award from Theresa May last year for offering discounts to customers at his garage in Cremer Street if they got checked for prostate cancer.

Forty-six men have been diagnosed thanks to his campaign. Sadly, two of them have since died.

“A lot of us will die of either silence or ignorance,” Errol said. “I don’t want this number to keep rising in my garage.”