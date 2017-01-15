Search

Homerton girl lands dream role in film industry

12:00 15 January 2017

Laura Perrachon got her job through the programme

Archant

A young Homerton woman is making her way in the film industry thanks to a National Lottery funded project.

Laura Perrachon, 23, secured her job at the London Short Film Festival after taking part in the Young Film Programmers Network (YFPN) last year.

The scheme was funded by the BFI Film Audience Network, which is made up of more than 130 film organisations and helps young programmers find work.

An excited Laura said: “It’s a privilege and an honour to have been selected for such an exciting position.

“I’m now looking forward to making the most of the opportunity.”

Anyone wanting to follow in Laura’s footsteps can click here.

