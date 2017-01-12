Homerton pub The Chesham Arms is the best in London

The Save the Chesham Arms campaign group. Archant

Homerton pub The Chesham Arms has been crowned London’s best boozer by the Society for the Preservation of Beers from the Wood.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Mehetabel Road drinking hole impressed SPBW judges with its traditional draught beers, hospitality and service.

Regulars launched a campaign to save the pub after it was boarded up in 2014. It reopened after a landmark ruling decided the Asset of Community Value could not be used as a flat or offices.

The SPBW champions real ales and was founded in 1963.