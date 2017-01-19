Housing crisis: How many families are homeless in your London borough?

How does Hackney compare with the rest of London? Picture: PA Archive PA Archive/PA Images

Today the Hackney Gazette can reveal the full extent of the housing crisis in London.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

More than 50,000 families in the capital are living in emergency housing - such as hostels and B&Bs - because they do not have a home.

We have collated the latest government figures to show the numbers living in temporary accommodation in each London borough as of September 2016.

The data reveals Newham has the highest number of homeless families in the capital.

More than 4,200 households in the east London borough do not have a permanent home, compared to just 177 in the outer London borough of Merton, which has the lowest number.

The figures show the type of emergency housing which homeless families are placed into also varies by borough.

Hackney Council has more families living in homeless hostels than anywhere else in London, at more than twice the level of any other borough.

Use the searchable table above to find the figures for your area.