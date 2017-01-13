‘Iconic’ Shoreditch Artwall can stay put
14:57 13 January 2017
Developers of a luxury complex have promised an iconic graffiti wall which promotes up-and-coming street artists can remain.
The Gazette broke the news that Shoreditch Art Wall – where the likes of Ant Carver, Gnasher, Louis Gomez and rap artist MF Doom have painted, and marriage proposals made by romantic lovers – could only be around for another three months.
Galliard Homes have pledged to retain the wall as part of their £750 million development, which is being built on the site of William Shapespeare’s Curtain Theatre.
A spokesman from The Stage said: “We are proud to be preserving the history of Shoreditch and the remains of Shakespeare’s Curtain Theatre at The Stage. The art wall is a unique element of Shoreditch life and we are committed to keeping it as part of the development.”