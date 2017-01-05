Search

Advanced search

Iconic ‘street art’ wall in Shoreditch at risk as ‘Shakespeare’s development’ draws close

13:20 05 January 2017

Street artist Gnasher's work on the art wall

Street artist Gnasher's work on the art wall

Archant

The future of a wall for street artists known the world over is in jeopardy as a development where Shakespeare’s Curtain Theatre was unearthed draws near to completion.

Comment
Baroness Grey Thompson looks at an image of herself on the artwallBaroness Grey Thompson looks at an image of herself on the artwall

The wall is the last remnant of a demolished railway arch in Shoreditch on the former Broad Street main-line which is used to promote up-and-coming street artists and has raised £100,000 for charity.

The likes of Ant Carver, Gnasher, Louis Gomez and rap artist MF Doom have left their mark on its brickwork. Marriage proposals have been made at the spot.

Charities benefitting include ‘Save the Children’ and ‘Save Syria’s Children’ in the five years since the art wall was set up by Peter Mackeonis.

But the wall may only survive for another three months, because of the £715 million development, The Stage, behind Great Eastern Street next to Curtain Road where the foundations of the Elizabethan playhouse were stumbled on eight years ago.

The wall has featured its fair share of marriage proposalsThe wall has featured its fair share of marriage proposals

Peter was given permission five years ago to turn the railway brickwork into a ‘street art’ wall. But now the 37-storey luxury apartment and office complex which is preserving the playhouse foundations is threatening the last remnant of the old Broad Street Railway.

“We worked with hundreds of artists from around the world—it’s become iconic,” Peter explains.

“They arrive from Brazil Australia, America, Germany—we let them rip. They can paint exactly what they like. We have had people contact us from America saying they’ll be in town and wanting to ‘book’ a space on the wall. If it’s available, they can.”

Olympic champ Tanni Grey-Thompson unveiled a mural of herself on the wall highlighting the need for wheelchair access. Michael Bates who walked an epic 3,000 miles from Olympia to London supporting a peace resolution during the 2012 Olympics unveiled the ‘Walk for Truce’ mural there.

Street artist Zabou's work 'Shoreditch Curtain'Street artist Zabou's work 'Shoreditch Curtain'

The wall not only draws in street artists, but also shy lovers wanting to pop the question.

“Men walk their girlfriends past and there’s this huge artwork asking ‘Will you marry me?’ on the wall,” Peter adds. “That’s free, but we raise a lot of the money for charity charging for space. It’s not a profit centre.”

They have also promoted the Prince’s Trust, Elton John AIDS Foundation, Peter Gabriel’s human rights ‘Witness’ programme, a campaign for testicular cancer and an anti-‘child bride’ campaign.

Galliard Homes, the developers, initially wanted the street artists gone by December 31. But now they are letting them stay until March 31—as long as they use the first panel to promote The Stage.

“We don’t know if the wall will be knocked down,” Peter says with some concern. “It’s part of a railway arch, so they might demolish it to make an access to the yard. What a sad loss that’s going to be.”

He was hoping it would be “nice to have a bit of Shoreditch left, or it ends up like Singapore, all steel and skyscrapers”, he fears.

“We’ll be asking ‘where did London go?’—it’s fast disappearing.”

That happened once before at this spot back in the 16th century, when Shakespeare’s Curtain Theatre was dismantled overnight and hurriedly carted off to the Southbank—it took another 400 years before any traces were rediscovered.

Keywords: Germany America London

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Hackney Gazette visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Hackney Gazette staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Hackney Gazette account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Hackney News Stories

Woman raped in Victoria Park

Yesterday, 19:22 Emma Bartholomew
Victoria park taped off and #mps attending Photo: @LundunFeeldz

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a woman was allegedly raped in Victoria Park in the early hours this morning.

‘Iconic’ Shoreditch Artwall can stay put

Yesterday, 14:57 Emma Bartholomew
Street artist Zabou's work 'Shoreditch Curtain'

Developers of a luxury complex have promised an iconic graffiti wall which promotes up-and-coming street artists can remain.

Rio staff taking action against bosses in ongoing pay dispute

Yesterday, 14:40 Sam Gelder
Protesters outside the Rio Cinema in Dalston on Wednesday last week (Picture: Julia Sukan del Rio)

Staff at Dalston’s Rio cinema are taking action against bosses, claiming they are trying to block negotiations about wages and conditions.

Dalston love triangle killing: Jealous husband Huseyin Akkoyun sentenced to 12 years for Mehmet Degerli manslaughter

Yesterday, 11:32 Emma Bartholomew
Mehmet Degerli

A jealous husband has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for the manslaughter of his wife’s new lover – and his best friend of 20 years.

400-homes plan for Nightingale Estate gets green light

Yesterday, 11:12 Sam Gelder
Architects at Karakusevic Carson have designed the new-look Nightingale Estate. Picture: Hackney Council.

Disused land on a Lower Clapton estate will be transformed into 400 homes after ambitious plans were passed by councillors.

Concern grows for Volodymyr Grybinchak, missing from Hackney for one week

Yesterday, 07:53 Emma Bartholomew
Volodymyr Grybinchak

Police are growing increasingly concerned about a man who has been missing from Hackney for a week.

Dalston love triangle killing: Jealous husband Huseyin Akkoyun guilty of Mehmet Degerli manslaughter

Thu, 15:19 Emma Bartholomew
Mehmet Degerli

A jealous husband who killed his estranged wife’s new lover in a Dalston car park is today facing jail after being convicted of manslaughter.

Stoke Newington and Stamford Hill Post Offices under threat in latest cull

Thu, 14:54 Sam Gelder
Diane Abbott MP joined CWU members outside the Kingsland High Street Post Office when they walked out in December. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Fifteen jobs are under threat at the Post Offices in Stoke Newington and Stamford Hill, which have been included in the latest national cull and look set to close.

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Man fighting for his life after second Dalston stabbing in 12 hours

The scene of the second stabbing in Arcola Street.

Woman raped in Victoria Park

Victoria park taped off and #mps attending Photo: @LundunFeeldz

Hackney’s Bridge Academy head ‘keeping mum’ over uniform mistake

Bridge Academy

Exclusive: Guydance Dacres shooting: Fresh appeal on 20th anniversary of teen’s ‘Murder Mile’ nightclub death

Guydance Dacres, right, was shot dead in Chimes nightclub in January 1997.

Cat found completely skinned: Second animal mutilated in Hackney within three weeks

A file image of a grey and white kitten. Picture: Clemens V Vogelsang/Flickr/Creative Commons licence CC BY 2.0
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists