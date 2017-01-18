Search

Advanced search

Kingsland Fire Station school project signed off – but no affordable housing

15:50 18 January 2017

An artist's impression of the school on the left, as you go along Downham Road towards Kingsland Road. Picture: Benyon Estate

An artist's impression of the school on the left, as you go along Downham Road towards Kingsland Road. Picture: Benyon Estate

Archant

Kingsland Fire Station will be flattened to make way for a school and flats – but there will be no affordable housing on site.

Comment

The Education Funding Agency (EFA), a government body, said it couldn’t afford to provide any because it had paid the London Fire and Emergency Planning Authority (LFEPA) £16million for the land – a figure now thought to exceed its value as a school and housing site.

But at the meeting last week, it was told to stump up £1.5million to build affordable homes elsewhere in the borough.

De Beauvoir landowners the Benyon Estate will build the school with 68 flats on top of it, raking in millions of pounds in profit, which will be split between them and the EFA.

The project has been criticised by both councillors and MP Meg Hillier in the past, with Cllr James Peters calling it a “commercial development masquerading as a social development”.

Nick Perry, of the Hackney Society planning group, was at the meeting and hit out at the lack of affordable housing. He told the Gazette: “A whole bunch of public money held by the EFA to fund schools has been shifted to the LFEPA balance sheet and done less than nil to help the housing crisis in the process.”

But the Benyon Estate defended its role this week. Edward Benyon said: “One of the biggest challenges we face is putting the right infrastructure in place for future generations and a key priority is helping to educate our young people.”

The Hackney New Primary School was conceived in 2011 by a group of Hackney locals and opened in temporary accommodation in September 2015 within the secondary school on Downham Road. The EFA did not respond to the Gazette’s request for a comment about the lack of affordable housing.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Hackney Gazette visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Hackney Gazette staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Hackney Gazette account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Hackney News Stories

Kingsland Fire Station school project signed off – but no affordable housing

53 minutes ago Sam Gelder
An artist's impression of the school on the left, as you go along Downham Road towards Kingsland Road. Picture: Benyon Estate

Kingsland Fire Station will be flattened to make way for a school and flats – but there will be no affordable housing on site.

Britannia rules the waves: Far right protests got Hackney leisure centre built

14:05 Emma Bartholomew
The familiar sculpture of a javelin thrower outside the centre

Emma Bartholomew looks back at the history of Britannia Leisure Centre, which is at risk of demolition if council plans come to fruition

Hackney Council given ‘laughable’ £36,000 by the government to solve the housing crisis

07:00 Sam Gelder
An aerial shot of south Hackney. Picture: Alan Denney (flickr.com/alandenney)

Hackney Council has been given £36,000 – 5 per cent of the cost of a single house – to solve the borough’s housing crisis.

Vegan ‘chicken shop’ Temple of Hackney was hatched out of love for KFC

Yesterday, 18:43 Sam Gelder
Queues outsideTemple of Hackney. Picture: Ashley Norris

The world’s first vegan “chicken shop” has hatched in Morning Lane, and it’s taking the country by storm.

Two sex attacks in Victoria Park within two days

Yesterday, 18:36 Emma Bartholomew
Victoria park taped off (on Friday) and #mps attending Photo: @LundunFeeldz

Vigilance has been urged, after two sex attacks took place in Victoria Park within the space of two days.

Manor House: Gunman who threatened to shoot ‘brave’ police officers still at large

Yesterday, 16:46 Sam Gelder and Ramzy Alwakeel
The crashed car in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: @ShulemStern

Hackney’s top police chief has praised his officers for their bravery after they had a gun pointed at them last night in Manor House.

Bridges Not Walls: Volunteers fill Five Points brewery’s Mare Street warehouse to make huge anti-Trump banners

Yesterday, 14:48 Alahna Kindred
The team who assembled at Five Points Brewing Company's warehouse in Mare Street to make banners for Trump's inauguration. Picture: Jess Monson

Ale wasn’t the only thing brewing at the Five Points warehouse over the weekend.

Entrepreneurs opening American football club to help combat childhood obesity in Hackney

Yesterday, 10:25 James Scott
American football sessions are being launched at Skinners' Academy on Friday in an effort to combat childhood obesity in Hackney.

A pair of entrepreneurs are opening an American football club to help combat childhood obesity in Hackney.

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Two sex attacks in Victoria Park within two days

Victoria park taped off (on Friday) and #mps attending Photo: @LundunFeeldz

Hackney Council set to buy Tesco Morning Lane site in multi-million-pound project

Tesco Morning Lane. Picture: Google Maps

Manor House: Armed police swarm Seven Sisters Road hunting man who threatened to shoot officers

Seven Sisters Road and Portland Rise were taped off. Picture: @ShulemStern

Hackney Marshes sex attacker facing years in jail

Peter Fabiyi

Hackney Council tells Network Rail: ‘Stop charging Shoreditch rents across the borough’

Hackney mayor Philip Glanville has hit out at Network Rail
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists