Made in Hackney: Handy pair are out to keep craft cool

The New Craft House founders Rosie Scott and Hannah Silvani in their new workspace, Wusi, in Broadway Market Mews. Picture: Polly Hancock Archant

Two twenty-somethings are out to ensure traditional craft skills are passed down to younger generations by giving them a modern twist.

Rosie Scott and Hannah Silvani, both 27, are the founders of The New Craft House, which has just moved into the new Wusi workspace in Broadway Market Mews.

As well as selling their own sewing, knitting and underwear-making kits, the pair run their own workshops – the latest of which is a bra-making class.

“All of our kits are aimed at encouraging people to learn traditional crafts, but in more modern and stylish designs,” Rosie explained. “We want to encourage as many people to start up new crafting hobbies and make sure that skills are passed on.

“We’ve just gone full-time and the Wusi is a great location. We’ve got a whole schedule of craft workshops launching soon, everything from sewing to embroidery to bra-making.”

