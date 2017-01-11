Made in Hackney: Made in Hackney’s seasonal veggie grub

A Made in Hackney fermenting class. (Photo: Emma Bartholomew) Archant

Each week, the Gazette takes to the streets to unearth something being made right here in Hackney.

This week is a bit different – but we couldn’t resist the “Made in Hackney” community cooking classes teaching teach food growing and cooking skills for a seasonal, plant-based diet, because of their name.

Workshops cover topics from making homemade cosmetics to baking sourdough bread, lactic fermenting, vegan baking, yogic cookery and making preserves.

Masterclasses fund bi-weekly, pay-by-donation two-hour long workshops taught by talented volunteers. Made In Hackney was set up by Sarah Bentley and Joshana Lovage because of their passion for “healthy, affordable food that is good for people and planet”.

Classes are taught in the Food For All shop basement in Cazenove Road.